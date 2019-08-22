Contrasting of Fastly Inc. (FSLY) and Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

As Application Software businesses, Fastly Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) and Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fastly Inc. 20 12.33 N/A -0.35 0.00 Workiva Inc. 53 8.52 N/A -1.09 0.00

Table 1 highlights Fastly Inc. and Workiva Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Fastly Inc. and Workiva Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fastly Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Workiva Inc. 0.00% 534.9% -22%

Liquidity

Fastly Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.3 and a Quick Ratio of 3.3. Competitively, Workiva Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 and has 1 Quick Ratio. Fastly Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Workiva Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Fastly Inc. and Workiva Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fastly Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Workiva Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Fastly Inc.’s potential currently stands at 0.00% and an $21 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Fastly Inc. and Workiva Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 39.7% and 67.2% respectively. On the other hand, insiders held about 6.9% of Workiva Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fastly Inc. -1.36% 6.01% 0% 0% 0% -9.55% Workiva Inc. -2.9% -2.23% 9.61% 45.58% 128.59% 60.18%

For the past year Fastly Inc. had bearish trend while Workiva Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Fastly Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Workiva Inc.

Workiva Inc. provides cloud solutions for enterprises to improve productivity, accountability, and insight into business data in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for finance and accounting, audit and internal controls, risk and compliance, and operations markets. The company provides Wdesk, a collaborative work management platform to collect, link, report, and analyze the business data, as well as to create, review, and publish data-linked documents and reports. Its proprietary, word processing, spreadsheet, and presentation applications are integrated and built a data management engine that allows work anytime from anywhere with an Internet connection. The company serves organizations, including Fortune 500 companies. Workiva Inc. has a strategic partnership with EisnerAmper LLP to streamline companyÂ’s documents, as well as implement and assess internal controls over financial reporting as required under the Sarbanes-Oxley Act. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.