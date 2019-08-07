Contrasting of Fastly Inc. (FSLY) and China Index Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CIH)

Both Fastly Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) and China Index Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CIH) compete on a level playing field in the Application Software industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Fastly Inc.
|21
|11.93
|N/A
|-0.35
|0.00
|China Index Holdings Limited
|216
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Fastly Inc. and China Index Holdings Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Fastly Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|China Index Holdings Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 39.7% of Fastly Inc. shares and 0% of China Index Holdings Limited shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Fastly Inc.
|-1.36%
|6.01%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-9.55%
|China Index Holdings Limited
|-2.7%
|-20%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-10%
For the past year Fastly Inc. has stronger performance than China Index Holdings Limited
Summary
Fastly Inc. beats on 3 of the 5 factors China Index Holdings Limited.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.