Contrasting of Fastly Inc. (FSLY) and China Index Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CIH)

Both Fastly Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) and China Index Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CIH) compete on a level playing field in the Application Software industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fastly Inc. 21 11.93 N/A -0.35 0.00 China Index Holdings Limited 216 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Fastly Inc. and China Index Holdings Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fastly Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% China Index Holdings Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 39.7% of Fastly Inc. shares and 0% of China Index Holdings Limited shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fastly Inc. -1.36% 6.01% 0% 0% 0% -9.55% China Index Holdings Limited -2.7% -20% 0% 0% 0% -10%

For the past year Fastly Inc. has stronger performance than China Index Holdings Limited

Summary

Fastly Inc. beats on 3 of the 5 factors China Index Holdings Limited.