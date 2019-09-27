Contrasting of Fastenal Company (FAST) and Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH)

Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) and Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) compete with each other in the Industrial Equipment Wholesale sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fastenal Company 31 1.23 571.22M 1.32 23.39 Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. 29 0.51 8.36M 4.42 6.92

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Fastenal Company and Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Fastenal Company. The business that Presently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Fastenal Company is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Park-Ohio Holdings Corp., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fastenal Company 1,833,772,070.63% 32.1% 22% Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. 28,768,066.07% 18.1% 4.4%

Risk and Volatility

Fastenal Company’s volatility measures that it’s 19.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.19 beta. Competitively, Park-Ohio Holdings Corp.’s 127.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.27 beta.

Liquidity

Fastenal Company has a Current Ratio of 4.7 and a Quick Ratio of 2.1. Competitively, Park-Ohio Holdings Corp.’s Current Ratio is 2.3 and has 1.3 Quick Ratio. Fastenal Company’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Park-Ohio Holdings Corp.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Fastenal Company and Park-Ohio Holdings Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fastenal Company 0 3 1 2.25 Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. 0 1 0 2.00

Fastenal Company’s average price target is $31.5, while its potential downside is -1.65%. Competitively Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has a consensus price target of $30, with potential upside of 2.60%. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. seems more appealing than Fastenal Company.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 87.3% of Fastenal Company shares are owned by institutional investors while 54.5% of Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.1% of Fastenal Company’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 22.9% of Park-Ohio Holdings Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fastenal Company -3.54% -5.7% -11.07% 2.34% 9.84% 17.8% Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. -2.86% -7.94% -18.42% -3.04% -14.88% -0.29%

For the past year Fastenal Company has 17.8% stronger performance while Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has -0.29% weaker performance.

Summary

Fastenal Company beats Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. on 13 of the 15 factors.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies primarily under the Fastenal name. The companyÂ’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and building projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines and structures. It also offers miscellaneous supplies and hardware, including various pins and machinery keys, concrete anchors, metal framing systems, wire ropes, strut products, rivets, and related accessories. The company serves the manufacturing market comprising original equipment manufacturers; maintenance, repair, and operations; and non-residential construction market, which include general, electrical, plumbing, sheet metal, and road contractors. It also serves farmers, truckers, railroads, mining companies, schools, and retail trades; and oil exploration, production, and refinement companies, as well as federal, state, and local governmental entities. As of December 31, 2016, the company distributed its products through a network of 2,503 company owned stores. Fastenal Company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, Minnesota.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Supply Technologies segment offers Total Supply Management services, including engineering and design support, part usage and cost analysis, supplier selection, quality assurance, bar coding, product packaging and tracking, just-in-time and point-of-use delivery, electronic billing, and technical support services, as well as provides spare parts and aftermarket products; and sources, plans, and procures production components, including fasteners, pins, valves, hoses, wire harnesses, clamps and fittings, and rubber and plastic components. This segment also engineers and manufactures precision cold formed and cold extruded products, including locknuts, SPAC nuts, and wheel hardware. The company's Assembly Components segment manufactures aluminum products and high pressure direct fuel injection fuel rails and pipes, and fuel filler pipes, as well as flexible multi-layer plastic and rubber assemblies; and turbo charging hoses and turbo coolant hoses. This segment also offers machining services, as well as value-added services, such as design engineering, machining, and part assembly; and supplies aluminum components. The company's Engineered Products segment manufactures engineered products, including induction heating and melting systems, pipe threading systems, and forged and machined product primarily for the ferrous and non-ferrous metals, silicon, coatings, forging, foundry, automotive, and construction equipment industries; engineers and installs mechanical forging presses; sells spare parts; and provides field services. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.