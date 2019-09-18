Contrasting of Farmmi Inc. (FAMI) and Conagra Brands Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

This is a contrast between Farmmi Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) and Conagra Brands Inc. (NYSE:CAG) based on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Processed & Packaged Goods and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Farmmi Inc. 2 0.59 N/A 0.29 4.70 Conagra Brands Inc. 28 1.53 N/A 1.53 18.91

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Farmmi Inc. and Conagra Brands Inc. Conagra Brands Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Farmmi Inc. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower P/E ratio. Farmmi Inc.’s currently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Conagra Brands Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Farmmi Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Conagra Brands Inc. 0.00% 10.5% 3.5%

Liquidity

Farmmi Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.6 and a Quick Ratio of 8.8. Competitively, Conagra Brands Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.3 and has 0.5 Quick Ratio. Farmmi Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Conagra Brands Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Farmmi Inc. and Conagra Brands Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Farmmi Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Conagra Brands Inc. 0 2 3 2.60

Competitively Conagra Brands Inc. has an average target price of $33.5, with potential upside of 11.78%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0.4% of Farmmi Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 94.5% of Conagra Brands Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 83.81% are Farmmi Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.4% of Conagra Brands Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Farmmi Inc. -12.42% -25.56% -41.74% -70.29% -67.63% -67% Conagra Brands Inc. 0.84% 7.32% -4.21% 34.65% -20.93% 35.16%

For the past year Farmmi Inc. had bearish trend while Conagra Brands Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 11 of the 11 factors Conagra Brands Inc. beats Farmmi Inc.

Farmmi, Inc. processes and sells agricultural products in China, the United States, Japan, Canada, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers shiitake and Mu Er mushrooms; and other edible fungi products, including bamboo fungi, agrocybe aegerila, pleurotus eryngii, grifola frondosa, coprinus comatus, and hericium erinaceus. It also trades in other agricultural products, such as tea. The company offers its products through distributors, as well as through an online store, Farmmi Liangpin Mall. Farmmi, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Lishui, China.

Conagra Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States. The Refrigerated & Frozen segment provides temperature controlled food products in various retail channels in the United States. The International reporting segment offers food products in various temperature states in retail and foodservice channels outside of the United States. The Foodservice segment offers food products, including meals, entrees, sauces, and various custom-manufactured culinary products packaged for sale to restaurants and other foodservice establishments in the United States. Conagra Brands, Inc. markets its products under the Marie Callender's, Reddi-wip, Hunt's, Healthy Choice, Slim Jim, Orville Redenbacher's, Alexia, Blake's, Frontera, and DukeÂ’s brand names. The company was formerly known as ConAgra Foods, Inc. and changed its name to Conagra Brands, Inc. in November 2016. Conagra Brands, Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.