Contrasting of Farmland Partners Inc. (FPI-PB) and Spirit Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

As REIT – Diversified companies, Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI.PB) and Spirit Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:SRC) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Farmland Partners Inc. 24 0.00 26.52M -0.03 0.00 Spirit Realty Capital Inc. 47 0.84 89.65M 1.67 26.48

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Farmland Partners Inc. 110,407,993.34% 0% 0% Spirit Realty Capital Inc. 191,232,935.15% 5% 2.6%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Farmland Partners Inc. and Spirit Realty Capital Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Farmland Partners Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Spirit Realty Capital Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Spirit Realty Capital Inc.’s potential downside is -2.13% and its average price target is $47.83.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Farmland Partners Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 83.7% of Spirit Realty Capital Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.5% of Spirit Realty Capital Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Farmland Partners Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Spirit Realty Capital Inc. 0.68% 4.18% 7.53% 12.93% 5.93% 25.16%

Summary

Spirit Realty Capital Inc. beats Farmland Partners Inc. on 11 of the 11 factors.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is a publicly traded real estate investment trust. The firm primarily acquires across the United States single tenant operationally essential real estate, which refers to generally free-standing, commercial real estate facilities where tenants conduct retail, service or distribution activities that are essential to the generation of their sales and profits. The firm was formerly known as Spirit Finance Corp. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. was formed on August 14, 2003 and is domiciled in the United States.