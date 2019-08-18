Contrasting of Farmland Partners Inc. (FPI-PB) and Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:REIT)

Both Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI.PB) and Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:REIT) are each other’s competitor in the REIT – Diversified industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Farmland Partners Inc. 24 5.91 N/A -0.03 0.00 Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) 79 4.51 N/A 3.43 23.58

In table 1 we can see Farmland Partners Inc. and Lamar Advertising Company (REIT)’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Farmland Partners Inc. and Lamar Advertising Company (REIT)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Farmland Partners Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) 0.00% 30.9% 7.3%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Farmland Partners Inc. shares and 96.8% of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.7% of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Farmland Partners Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) 0.66% -0.12% -1.08% 9.35% 11.34% 16.97%

Summary

Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) beats Farmland Partners Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Lamar Advertising Company is a publicly owned equity real estate investment trust. The firm primarily engages in selling advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, and logo plates. Lamar Advertising Company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.