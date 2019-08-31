Contrasting of Farmland Partners Inc. (FPI-PB) and Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOODO)

Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI.PB) and Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOODO) compete against each other in the REIT – Diversified sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Farmland Partners Inc.
|24
|5.98
|N/A
|-0.03
|0.00
|Gladstone Commercial Corporation
|27
|5.89
|N/A
|0.03
|843.75
Table 1 highlights Farmland Partners Inc. and Gladstone Commercial Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Farmland Partners Inc. and Gladstone Commercial Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Farmland Partners Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Gladstone Commercial Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Farmland Partners Inc.
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|Gladstone Commercial Corporation
|1.35%
|1.6%
|3.52%
|2.12%
|3.57%
|6.13%
Summary
On 4 of the 5 factors Gladstone Commercial Corporation beats Farmland Partners Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.