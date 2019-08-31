Contrasting of Farmland Partners Inc. (FPI-PB) and Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOODO)

Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI.PB) and Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOODO) compete against each other in the REIT – Diversified sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Farmland Partners Inc. 24 5.98 N/A -0.03 0.00 Gladstone Commercial Corporation 27 5.89 N/A 0.03 843.75

Table 1 highlights Farmland Partners Inc. and Gladstone Commercial Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Farmland Partners Inc. and Gladstone Commercial Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Farmland Partners Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Gladstone Commercial Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Farmland Partners Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Gladstone Commercial Corporation 1.35% 1.6% 3.52% 2.12% 3.57% 6.13%

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Gladstone Commercial Corporation beats Farmland Partners Inc.