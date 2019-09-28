Contrasting of Farmland Partners Inc. (FPI-PB) and Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI.PB) and Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) have been rivals in the REIT – Diversified for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Farmland Partners Inc. 24 0.00 26.52M -0.03 0.00 Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. 38 2.16 201.85M 1.56 24.16

Demonstrates Farmland Partners Inc. and Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Farmland Partners Inc. and Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Farmland Partners Inc. 110,362,047.44% 0% 0% Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. 525,787,965.62% 14.6% 4.1%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Farmland Partners Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 92.7% of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% are Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Farmland Partners Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. 1.05% -3.26% -6.24% 2.5% 4.09% 16.71%

Summary

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. beats on 10 of the 10 factors Farmland Partners Inc.

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. comprises real estate properties including casino facilities and other assets. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc (NasdaqGS:GLPI) operates independently of Penn National Gaming Inc. as of November 01, 2013.