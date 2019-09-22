Contrasting of Farmland Partners Inc. (FPI-PB) and American Finance Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:AFINP)

Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI.PB) and American Finance Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:AFINP) have been rivals in the REIT – Diversified for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Farmland Partners Inc. 24 6.13 N/A -0.03 0.00 American Finance Trust Inc. 25 3.81 N/A -0.47 0.00

In table 1 we can see Farmland Partners Inc. and American Finance Trust Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Farmland Partners Inc. and American Finance Trust Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Farmland Partners Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% American Finance Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Farmland Partners Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% American Finance Trust Inc. -0.43% 0.2% 0.99% 0% 0% 4.25%