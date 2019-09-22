Contrasting of Farmland Partners Inc. (FPI-PB) and American Finance Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:AFINP)

Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI.PB) and American Finance Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:AFINP) have been rivals in the REIT – Diversified for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Farmland Partners Inc.
|24
|6.13
|N/A
|-0.03
|0.00
|American Finance Trust Inc.
|25
|3.81
|N/A
|-0.47
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Farmland Partners Inc. and American Finance Trust Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Farmland Partners Inc. and American Finance Trust Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Farmland Partners Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|American Finance Trust Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Farmland Partners Inc.
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|American Finance Trust Inc.
|-0.43%
|0.2%
|0.99%
|0%
|0%
|4.25%
