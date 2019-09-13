Contrasting of Farmland Partners Inc. (FPI) and Empire State Realty OP L.P. (NYSEARCA:OGCP)

Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) and Empire State Realty OP L.P. (NYSEARCA:OGCP) compete against each other in the REIT – Diversified sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Farmland Partners Inc. 6 6.26 N/A -0.02 0.00 Empire State Realty OP L.P. 15 6.22 N/A 0.39 35.55

In table 1 we can see Farmland Partners Inc. and Empire State Realty OP L.P.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Farmland Partners Inc. 0.00% -0.2% -0.1% Empire State Realty OP L.P. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Farmland Partners Inc. and Empire State Realty OP L.P. are owned by institutional investors at 50.4% and 2.4% respectively. 8.3% are Farmland Partners Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Farmland Partners Inc. -1.44% -11.89% -4.95% 12.23% -7.1% 35.46% Empire State Realty OP L.P. -4.12% -10.68% -10.9% -13.5% -16.94% -5.16%

For the past year Farmland Partners Inc. has 35.46% stronger performance while Empire State Realty OP L.P. has -5.16% weaker performance.

Summary

Empire State Realty OP L.P. beats Farmland Partners Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Farmland Partners Inc., a real estate company, owns and seeks to acquire farmland located in agricultural markets in North America. Its farms are used to grow primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice, and cotton. The companyÂ’s farms are also used to grow specialty crops, including almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables, and edible beans. As of December 31, 2016, it owned farms with an aggregate of approximately 142,223 acres in Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas, and Virginia. Farmland Partners Inc. also provides loans to third-party farmers for working capital requirements and operational farming activities, farming infrastructure projects, and for other farming and agricultural real estate related purposes. The company elected and qualified to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. Farmland Partners Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Denver, Colorado.