Contrasting of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. (FMAO) and Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB)

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) and Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) compete with each other in the Regional – Midwest Banks sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. 26 0.00 9.90M 1.61 17.80 Farmers National Banc Corp. 14 0.64 25.16M 1.19 12.32

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. and Farmers National Banc Corp. Farmers National Banc Corp. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. The business with a higher P/E ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Farmers National Banc Corp., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. 38,521,400.78% 9% 1.3% Farmers National Banc Corp. 178,693,181.82% 12.9% 1.4%

Risk and Volatility

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc.’s 0.22 beta indicates that its volatility is 78.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Farmers National Banc Corp.’s beta is 0.82 which is 18.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. and Farmers National Banc Corp.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Farmers National Banc Corp. 0 0 1 3.00

Farmers National Banc Corp. on the other hand boasts of a $16 consensus target price and a 10.34% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. and Farmers National Banc Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 17.3% and 38.3%. Insiders held roughly 0.4% of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Farmers National Banc Corp. has 1.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. 0.85% 1.56% -9.11% -7.58% -35.9% -25.59% Farmers National Banc Corp. 0.07% -0.95% 0.9% 12.04% -7.82% 14.68%

For the past year Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. had bearish trend while Farmers National Banc Corp. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 13 factors Farmers National Banc Corp. beats Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial services to individuals and small businesses in Northwest Ohio and Northeast Indiana. The company offers checking accounts; savings and time deposits, including certificates of deposits; and custody services for individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts. It also provides commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgage, as well as consumer and credit card lending services; loans for farm land, farm equipment, and livestock; operating loans for seeds, fertilizers, and feeds; home improvements loans; and loans for autos, trucks, recreational vehicles, and motorcycles. In addition, the company offers commercial real estate loans, such as operation lines of credit and machinery purchase loans; and agricultural and consumer real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and consumer loans, as well as industrial development bonds. Further, it provides automated teller machine services; and on-line banking, remote deposit capture or electronic deposit processing, and mobile banking services. As of February 8, 2017, the company operated 24 offices. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Archbold, Ohio.