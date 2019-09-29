Contrasting of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. (FMAO) and Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB)

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) and Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) compete with each other in the Regional – Midwest Banks sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc.
|26
|0.00
|9.90M
|1.61
|17.80
|Farmers National Banc Corp.
|14
|0.64
|25.16M
|1.19
|12.32
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. and Farmers National Banc Corp. Farmers National Banc Corp. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. The business with a higher P/E ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Farmers National Banc Corp., which means that it is the expensive of the two.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc.
|38,521,400.78%
|9%
|1.3%
|Farmers National Banc Corp.
|178,693,181.82%
|12.9%
|1.4%
Risk and Volatility
Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc.’s 0.22 beta indicates that its volatility is 78.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Farmers National Banc Corp.’s beta is 0.82 which is 18.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.
Analyst Recommendations
In next table is shown Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. and Farmers National Banc Corp.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Farmers National Banc Corp.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Farmers National Banc Corp. on the other hand boasts of a $16 consensus target price and a 10.34% potential upside.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. and Farmers National Banc Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 17.3% and 38.3%. Insiders held roughly 0.4% of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Farmers National Banc Corp. has 1.7% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc.
|0.85%
|1.56%
|-9.11%
|-7.58%
|-35.9%
|-25.59%
|Farmers National Banc Corp.
|0.07%
|-0.95%
|0.9%
|12.04%
|-7.82%
|14.68%
For the past year Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. had bearish trend while Farmers National Banc Corp. had bullish trend.
Summary
On 8 of the 13 factors Farmers National Banc Corp. beats Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc.
Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial services to individuals and small businesses in Northwest Ohio and Northeast Indiana. The company offers checking accounts; savings and time deposits, including certificates of deposits; and custody services for individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts. It also provides commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgage, as well as consumer and credit card lending services; loans for farm land, farm equipment, and livestock; operating loans for seeds, fertilizers, and feeds; home improvements loans; and loans for autos, trucks, recreational vehicles, and motorcycles. In addition, the company offers commercial real estate loans, such as operation lines of credit and machinery purchase loans; and agricultural and consumer real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and consumer loans, as well as industrial development bonds. Further, it provides automated teller machine services; and on-line banking, remote deposit capture or electronic deposit processing, and mobile banking services. As of February 8, 2017, the company operated 24 offices. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Archbold, Ohio.
