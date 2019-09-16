Contrasting of Farmer Bros. Co. (FARM) and Farmmi Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI)

Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) and Farmmi Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) compete with each other in the Processed & Packaged Goods sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Farmer Bros. Co. 18 0.38 N/A -3.69 0.00 Farmmi Inc. 2 0.53 N/A 0.29 4.70

Table 1 demonstrates Farmer Bros. Co. and Farmmi Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Farmer Bros. Co. and Farmmi Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Farmer Bros. Co. 0.00% -32.7% -13.9% Farmmi Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Farmer Bros. Co. are 2 and 0.9. Competitively, Farmmi Inc. has 9.6 and 8.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Farmmi Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Farmer Bros. Co.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Farmer Bros. Co. and Farmmi Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Farmer Bros. Co. 0 2 0 2.00 Farmmi Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Farmer Bros. Co.’s upside potential currently stands at 19.95% and an $15.75 consensus price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Farmer Bros. Co. and Farmmi Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 84.5% and 0.4% respectively. Farmer Bros. Co.’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 83.81% of Farmmi Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Farmer Bros. Co. -2.11% -2.05% -18.6% -33.85% -42.41% -30.39% Farmmi Inc. -12.42% -25.56% -41.74% -70.29% -67.63% -67%

For the past year Farmer Bros. Co. has stronger performance than Farmmi Inc.

Summary

Farmmi Inc. beats Farmer Bros. Co. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Farmer Bros. Co. engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavored and unflavored iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and ready-to-drink iced coffee. It sells its products under the Farmer Brothers, Artisan Collection by Farmer Brothers, Superior, Metropolitan, China Mist, Direct Trade, Fair Trade Certified, Rainforest Alliance Certified, Un Momento, Collaborative Coffee, Cain's, and McGarvey brand names, as well as under various private labels. The company serves small independent restaurants, foodservice operators, restaurant and convenience store chains, hotels, casinos, healthcare facilities, gourmet coffee houses, and grocery chains. It distributes its products through direct-store-delivery network, and common carriers or third-party distributors, as well as Website. Farmer Bros. Co. was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Northlake, Texas.

Farmmi, Inc. processes and sells agricultural products in China, the United States, Japan, Canada, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers shiitake and Mu Er mushrooms; and other edible fungi products, including bamboo fungi, agrocybe aegerila, pleurotus eryngii, grifola frondosa, coprinus comatus, and hericium erinaceus. It also trades in other agricultural products, such as tea. The company offers its products through distributors, as well as through an online store, Farmmi Liangpin Mall. Farmmi, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Lishui, China.