Contrasting of Far Point Acquisition Corporation (FPAC) and National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR)

Far Point Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:FPAC) and National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Far Point Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.09 119.20 National Energy Services Reunited Corp. 9 0.94 N/A 0.57 14.04

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. National Energy Services Reunited Corp. seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Far Point Acquisition Corporation. The business with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Far Point Acquisition Corporation is presently more expensive than National Energy Services Reunited Corp., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Far Point Acquisition Corporation and National Energy Services Reunited Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Far Point Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% National Energy Services Reunited Corp. 0.00% 6.1% 3.8%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Far Point Acquisition Corporation and National Energy Services Reunited Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 59.64% and 27.3% respectively. Insiders Competitively, owned 57.14% of National Energy Services Reunited Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Far Point Acquisition Corporation 0.69% 0.01% 2.92% 6.23% 0% 6.23% National Energy Services Reunited Corp. -3.38% -5.88% -24.24% 2.43% -28.57% -7.62%

For the past year Far Point Acquisition Corporation has 6.23% stronger performance while National Energy Services Reunited Corp. has -7.62% weaker performance.

Summary

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. beats Far Point Acquisition Corporation on 6 of the 10 factors.