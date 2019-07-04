Contrasting of Far Point Acquisition Corporation (FPAC) and Longevity Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:LOAC)

This is a contrast between Far Point Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:FPAC) and Longevity Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:LOAC) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Far Point Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Longevity Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Far Point Acquisition Corporation and Longevity Acquisition Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Far Point Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Longevity Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 59.64% of Far Point Acquisition Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 43.93% of Longevity Acquisition Corporation are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Far Point Acquisition Corporation 0.4% 0.7% 3.18% 3.51% 0% 4.04% Longevity Acquisition Corporation 0.5% 1.41% 0% 0% 0% 0.5%

For the past year Far Point Acquisition Corporation was more bullish than Longevity Acquisition Corporation.

Longevity Acquisition Corporation focuses on acquiring, engaging in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation, purchasing of assets, entering into contractual arrangements, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.