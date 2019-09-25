Contrasting of Falcon Minerals Corporation (FLMN) and Mid-Con Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:MCEP)

Falcon Minerals Corporation (NASDAQ:FLMN) and Mid-Con Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:MCEP), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Independent Oil & Gas. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Falcon Minerals Corporation 8 6.07 N/A -4.36 0.00 Mid-Con Energy Partners LP 1 0.19 N/A -0.53 0.00

Table 1 highlights Falcon Minerals Corporation and Mid-Con Energy Partners LP’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Falcon Minerals Corporation and Mid-Con Energy Partners LP.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Falcon Minerals Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Mid-Con Energy Partners LP 0.00% -26.6% -7.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Falcon Minerals Corporation is 11.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 11.1. The Current Ratio of rival Mid-Con Energy Partners LP is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.1. Falcon Minerals Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Mid-Con Energy Partners LP.

Analyst Recommendations

Falcon Minerals Corporation and Mid-Con Energy Partners LP Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Falcon Minerals Corporation 0 1 3 2.75 Mid-Con Energy Partners LP 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 65.62% for Falcon Minerals Corporation with average price target of $10.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 72.9% of Falcon Minerals Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 16.8% of Mid-Con Energy Partners LP are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 8% of Falcon Minerals Corporation’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 4.6% of Mid-Con Energy Partners LP shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Falcon Minerals Corporation -2.35% -7.59% -7.49% -3.77% -24.31% -6.94% Mid-Con Energy Partners LP -2.09% -14.06% -50.75% -65.77% -78.38% -55.36%

For the past year Falcon Minerals Corporation has stronger performance than Mid-Con Energy Partners LP

Summary

Falcon Minerals Corporation beats Mid-Con Energy Partners LP on 7 of the 8 factors.

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires, owns, maintains, and manages mineral interests, mineral royalties, and overriding royalties relating to onshore unconventional shale oil and natural gas properties in the United States; and any associated interests and royalties relating to conventional oil and natural gas properties. The company is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP acquires, exploits, and develops producing oil and natural gas properties. Its properties are primarily located in the Mid-Continent and Permian Basin regions of the United States in principal areas, such as Southern Oklahoma, Northeastern Oklahoma, and Texas within the Eastern Shelf of the Permian. The company owns interests in 455 net producing wells, 134 net injection wells, and 40 net water supply or disposal wells. As of December 31, 2016, its total estimated proved reserves were approximately 19.2 million barrel of oil equivalent. Mid-Con Energy GP, LLC serves as the general partner of Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.