Contrasting of Falcon Minerals Corporation (FLMN) and Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE)

Both Falcon Minerals Corporation (NASDAQ:FLMN) and Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Falcon Minerals Corporation 6 -1.99 35.35M -4.36 0.00 Gran Tierra Energy Inc. 1 0.00 264.00M 0.20 8.11

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Falcon Minerals Corporation (NASDAQ:FLMN) and Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Falcon Minerals Corporation 561,111,111.11% 0% 0% Gran Tierra Energy Inc. 19,198,603,737.91% 8.5% 5%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Falcon Minerals Corporation and Gran Tierra Energy Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Falcon Minerals Corporation 0 1 3 2.75 Gran Tierra Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Falcon Minerals Corporation has an average price target of $10.5, and a 93.73% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Falcon Minerals Corporation and Gran Tierra Energy Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 72.9% and 77.3% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 8% of Falcon Minerals Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.2% of Gran Tierra Energy Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Falcon Minerals Corporation -2.35% -7.59% -7.49% -3.77% -24.31% -6.94% Gran Tierra Energy Inc. -0.61% 5.16% -28.82% -31.8% -50.3% -24.88%

For the past year Falcon Minerals Corporation has stronger performance than Gran Tierra Energy Inc.

Summary

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. beats on 8 of the 12 factors Falcon Minerals Corporation.

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires, owns, maintains, and manages mineral interests, mineral royalties, and overriding royalties relating to onshore unconventional shale oil and natural gas properties in the United States; and any associated interests and royalties relating to conventional oil and natural gas properties. The company is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia, Peru, and Brazil. As of December 31, 2016, the company had total proved undeveloped reserves of 14.9 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBOE), including 10.4 MMBOE in Colombia and 4.5 MMBOE in Brazil. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.