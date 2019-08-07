Contrasting of Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO) and SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

Both Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) and SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) compete on a level playing field in the Business Software & Services industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fair Isaac Corporation 283 8.71 N/A 5.24 66.33 SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. 25 6.58 N/A -0.01 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Fair Isaac Corporation and SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) and SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fair Isaac Corporation 0.00% 59.1% 11.9% SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Fair Isaac Corporation’s Current Ratio is 0.9 while its Quick Ratio is 0.9. On the competitive side is, SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. which has a 1.6 Current Ratio and a 1.6 Quick Ratio. SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Fair Isaac Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Fair Isaac Corporation and SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fair Isaac Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Fair Isaac Corporation has a -11.48% downside potential and a consensus price target of $305. On the other hand, SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc.’s potential upside is 81.16% and its average price target is $35. Based on the data shown earlier, SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. is looking more favorable than Fair Isaac Corporation, analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 87.5% of Fair Isaac Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 88.5% of SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% are Fair Isaac Corporation’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. has 2.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fair Isaac Corporation 0.74% 9.69% 28.25% 59.56% 73.59% 85.79% SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. -4% 5.65% -23.46% -23.93% -14.96% -10%

For the past year Fair Isaac Corporation had bullish trend while SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Fair Isaac Corporation beats SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies. It operates through three segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment offers pre-configured decision management applications designed for various business problem or process, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management, as well as associated professional services. The Scores segment provides business-to-business scoring solutions and services, including myFICO solutions for consumers that give clients access to analytics to be integrated into their transaction streams and decision-making processes, as well as associated professional services. The Decision Management Software segment offers analytic and decision management software tools, as well as professional services. The company offers a portfolio of applications, tools, and services in the cloud to clients through its FICO Analytic Cloud, FICO Decision Management Suite, and FICO Decision Management Platform. Fair Isaac Corporation markets its products and services primarily through its direct sales organization; indirect channels; subsidiary sales organizations; and resellers and independent distributors, as well as online. The company was formerly known as Fair Isaac & Company, Inc. and changed its name to Fair Isaac Corporation in July 1992. Fair Isaac Corporation was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments. Its solutions include IdentityIQ, an on-premises identity governance solution; IdentityNow, a cloud-based multi-tenant governance suite; SecurityIQ, an on-premises data access governance solution that secures access to data stored in file servers, collaboration portals, mailboxes, and cloud storage systems; and IdentityAI, an identity analytics solution for organizations to detect potential threats before they turn into security breaches. The company sells its products and solutions to commercial enterprises, educational institutions, and governments directly, as well as through resellers. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.