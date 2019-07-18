Contrasting of Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO) and GSE Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP)

Both Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) and GSE Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP) are each other’s competitor in the Business Software & Services industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fair Isaac Corporation 268 9.13 N/A 5.24 54.85 GSE Systems Inc. 3 0.48 N/A -0.02 0.00

Table 1 highlights Fair Isaac Corporation and GSE Systems Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fair Isaac Corporation 0.00% 59.1% 11.9% GSE Systems Inc. 0.00% -1.2% -0.6%

Volatility & Risk

Fair Isaac Corporation’s current beta is 1.39 and it happens to be 39.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, GSE Systems Inc.’s 14.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.14 beta.

Liquidity

Fair Isaac Corporation has a Current Ratio of 0.9 and a Quick Ratio of 0.9. Competitively, GSE Systems Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.6 and has 1.6 Quick Ratio. GSE Systems Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Fair Isaac Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Fair Isaac Corporation and GSE Systems Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fair Isaac Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 GSE Systems Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Fair Isaac Corporation has an average price target of $305, and a -10.69% downside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 85.8% of Fair Isaac Corporation shares and 45.5% of GSE Systems Inc. shares. Insiders owned 1.9% of Fair Isaac Corporation shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 8% of GSE Systems Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fair Isaac Corporation 1.48% 3.26% 19.39% 46.34% 62.85% 53.64% GSE Systems Inc. 0.79% -7.61% -12.07% -13.56% -22.73% 21.43%

For the past year Fair Isaac Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than GSE Systems Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Fair Isaac Corporation beats GSE Systems Inc.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies. It operates through three segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment offers pre-configured decision management applications designed for various business problem or process, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management, as well as associated professional services. The Scores segment provides business-to-business scoring solutions and services, including myFICO solutions for consumers that give clients access to analytics to be integrated into their transaction streams and decision-making processes, as well as associated professional services. The Decision Management Software segment offers analytic and decision management software tools, as well as professional services. The company offers a portfolio of applications, tools, and services in the cloud to clients through its FICO Analytic Cloud, FICO Decision Management Suite, and FICO Decision Management Platform. Fair Isaac Corporation markets its products and services primarily through its direct sales organization; indirect channels; subsidiary sales organizations; and resellers and independent distributors, as well as online. The company was formerly known as Fair Isaac & Company, Inc. and changed its name to Fair Isaac Corporation in July 1992. Fair Isaac Corporation was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

GSE Systems, Inc. provides simulation, training, and engineering solutions to the power and process industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Performance Improvement Solutions and Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting. The Performance Improvement Solutions segment provides various simulation products, engineering services, and operation training systems for the nuclear, fossil fuel power generation, and process industries. The Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting segment offers instructors, procedure writers, work management specialists, planners, and training material developers for the nuclear power industry. The company markets its products and services through a network of direct sales staff, agents and representatives, and strategic alliance partners. GSE Systems, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Sykesville, Maryland.