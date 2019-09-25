Contrasting of Fabrinet (FN) and Its Peers

We are contrasting Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) and its rivals on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They are Electronic Equipment companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99% of Fabrinet’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.29% of all Electronic Equipment’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Fabrinet has 0.6% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 13.81% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Fabrinet and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fabrinet 0.00% 14.10% 9.60% Industry Average 31.14% 20.21% 6.17%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Fabrinet and its rivals’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Fabrinet N/A 53 18.14 Industry Average 1.40B 4.48B 53.21

Fabrinet has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio Fabrinet is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Fabrinet and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fabrinet 0 1 2 2.67 Industry Average 1.00 4.50 6.00 2.76

With consensus target price of $59.67, Fabrinet has a potential upside of 12.82%. The rivals have a potential upside of 251.14%. Given Fabrinet’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Fabrinet is more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Fabrinet and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fabrinet -2.15% 3.33% -10.26% -2.77% 39.57% 4.62% Industry Average 2.29% 5.09% 6.83% 24.75% 17.92% 24.70%

For the past year Fabrinet’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its rivals.

Liquidity

Fabrinet has a Current Ratio of 3.2 and a Quick Ratio of 2.3. Competitively, Fabrinet’s rivals Current Ratio is 5.75 and has 4.69 Quick Ratio. Fabrinet’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Fabrinet.

Risk and Volatility

Fabrinet is 0.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1. Competitively, Fabrinet’s rivals’ beta is 1.14 which is 13.91% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Fabrinet does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Fabrinet’s rivals beat Fabrinet on 7 of the 6 factors.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers of optical communication components, modules and sub-systems, industrial lasers, medical devices, and sensors. It offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities across the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test. The companyÂ’s products comprise switching products, such as reconfigurable optical add-drop multiplexers, optical amplifiers, modulators, and other optical components and modules that enable network managers to route voice, video, and data communications traffic through fiber optic cables at various wavelengths and speeds, and over various distances; tunable lasers, transceivers, and transponders; and active optical cables, which provide high-speed interconnect capabilities for data centers and computing clusters, as well as for Infiniband, Ethernet, fiber channel, and optical backplane connectivity. It also offers solid state, diode-pumped, gas, and fiber lasers used across semiconductor processing, biotechnology and medical device, metrology, and material processing industries; and sensors, such as differential pressure, micro-gyro, fuel, and other sensors used in automobiles, as well as non-contact temperature measurement sensors for the medical industry. In addition, the company designs and fabricates application-specific crystals, lenses, prisms, mirrors, and laser components and substrates, as well as other custom and standard borosilicate, clear fused quartz, and synthetic fused silica glass products. It has operations in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.