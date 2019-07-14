Contrasting of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYPT) and Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN)

We are contrasting EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) and Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 23.24 N/A -1.37 0.00 Sesen Bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.54 0.00

Table 1 highlights EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sesen Bio Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sesen Bio Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -305.3% -111.2% Sesen Bio Inc. 0.00% -73.8% -31%

Volatility and Risk

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 89.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.89. Sesen Bio Inc.’s 2.15 beta is the reason why it is 115.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.2 and 2.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Sesen Bio Inc. are 8.5 and 8.5 respectively. Sesen Bio Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sesen Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 55.9% and 45.1% respectively. About 0.7% of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 6.56% are Sesen Bio Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 12.96% 9.58% -32.22% -20.43% -6.15% -3.17% Sesen Bio Inc. -3.08% 11.5% 54.58% -29.61% -55.16% -11.27%

For the past year EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Sesen Bio Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Sesen Bio Inc. beats EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing ophthalmic products in indications with high unmet medical need to help improve the lives of patients with eye disorders. The company has developed three FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology, including DEXYCU (dexamethasone intraocular suspension), which is administered as a single intraocular dose at the end of ocular surgery for postoperative inflammation; ILUVIEN (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for diabetic macular edema; and Retisert (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant) for posterior uveitis. Its lead product candidate is Durasert, (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for the treatment of non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye. In addition, the company's pre-clinical development program focuses on using its core Durasert platform technology to deliver drugs to treat wet age-related macular degeneration, glaucoma, osteoarthritis, and other diseases. It has license agreements with Bausch and Lomb for Retisert product; a license agreement with Alimera for ocular applications of the ILUVIEN device; and a collaboration agreement with Pfizer for the Durasert device delivering latanoprost. The company was formerly known as pSivida Corp. and changed its name to EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2018. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Sesen Bio, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. It develops its products based on its Targeted Protein Therapeutics (TPTs) platform. The company's lead product candidate is Vicinium, a fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. It also develops Vicinium in combination with Durvalumab, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; and Vicinium in combination with AstraZeneca's checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck. In addition, the company is developing systemically-administered TPTs, including VB6-845d for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as Eleven Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sesen Bio, Inc. in May 2018. Sesen Bio, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.