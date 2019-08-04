Contrasting of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYPT) and Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV)

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) and Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 19.72 N/A -1.37 0.00 Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.38 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -336.6% -122.8% Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 0.00% -56.4% -36.9%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.75 beta indicates that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 75.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s 59.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.59 beta.

Liquidity

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2 and 1.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Minerva Neurosciences Inc. are 11.6 and 11.6 respectively. Minerva Neurosciences Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Minerva Neurosciences Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s potential upside is 210.08% and its average target price is $20.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Minerva Neurosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 62% and 90.8% respectively. Insiders held 0.8% of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, Minerva Neurosciences Inc. has 0.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.79% -18.71% -16.77% -34.43% -38.5% -26.46% Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 3.11% 16.29% -8.16% 5.4% -15.95% -1.48%

For the past year EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Minerva Neurosciences Inc.

Summary

Minerva Neurosciences Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing ophthalmic products in indications with high unmet medical need to help improve the lives of patients with eye disorders. The company has developed three FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology, including DEXYCU (dexamethasone intraocular suspension), which is administered as a single intraocular dose at the end of ocular surgery for postoperative inflammation; ILUVIEN (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for diabetic macular edema; and Retisert (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant) for posterior uveitis. Its lead product candidate is Durasert, (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for the treatment of non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye. In addition, the company's pre-clinical development program focuses on using its core Durasert platform technology to deliver drugs to treat wet age-related macular degeneration, glaucoma, osteoarthritis, and other diseases. It has license agreements with Bausch and Lomb for Retisert product; a license agreement with Alimera for ocular applications of the ILUVIEN device; and a collaboration agreement with Pfizer for the Durasert device delivering latanoprost. The company was formerly known as pSivida Corp. and changed its name to EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2018. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes MIN-101, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia that completed Phase IIb clinical trial. It also offers MIN-202, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for treating primary insomnia, as well as completed Phase 1b used for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and MIN-117, a compound that completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of patients suffering from major depressive disorder. The companyÂ’ preclinical stage product includes MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the Neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. has a co-development and license agreement with Janssen Pharmaceutica, N.V. for the development of MIN-202. The company was formerly known as Cyrenaic Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. in 2013. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.