Contrasting of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYPT) and Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA)

Both EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) and Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 19.88 N/A -1.37 0.00 Genocea Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -2.34 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Genocea Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -336.6% -122.8% Genocea Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -212.2% -66.6%

Risk & Volatility

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 75.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.75 beta. Competitively, Genocea Biosciences Inc. is 134.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.34 beta.

Liquidity

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.9. On the competitive side is, Genocea Biosciences Inc. which has a 6 Current Ratio and a 6 Quick Ratio. Genocea Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Genocea Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Genocea Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Genocea Biosciences Inc. is $3.88, which is potential 21.63% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Genocea Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 62% and 50.3% respectively. About 0.8% of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.79% -18.71% -16.77% -34.43% -38.5% -26.46% Genocea Biosciences Inc. -11.58% -17.44% -39.13% -22.22% -33.17% 46.44%

For the past year EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -26.46% weaker performance while Genocea Biosciences Inc. has 46.44% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Genocea Biosciences Inc. beats EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing ophthalmic products in indications with high unmet medical need to help improve the lives of patients with eye disorders. The company has developed three FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology, including DEXYCU (dexamethasone intraocular suspension), which is administered as a single intraocular dose at the end of ocular surgery for postoperative inflammation; ILUVIEN (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for diabetic macular edema; and Retisert (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant) for posterior uveitis. Its lead product candidate is Durasert, (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for the treatment of non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye. In addition, the company's pre-clinical development program focuses on using its core Durasert platform technology to deliver drugs to treat wet age-related macular degeneration, glaucoma, osteoarthritis, and other diseases. It has license agreements with Bausch and Lomb for Retisert product; a license agreement with Alimera for ocular applications of the ILUVIEN device; and a collaboration agreement with Pfizer for the Durasert device delivering latanoprost. The company was formerly known as pSivida Corp. and changed its name to EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2018. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Genocea Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing T cell-directed vaccines and immunotherapies to treat infectious diseases and cancer. The company uses AnTigen Lead Acquisition System (ATLAS), its proprietary discovery platform to build a pipeline of immunotherapies and its first neoantigen cancer vaccine. Its lead product candidate is GEN-003, a therapeutic vaccine or immunotherapy that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of genital herpes infections. The company is also developing GEN-009, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of immuno-oncology-neoantigen; and GEN-007 that is in research stage for the treatment of Epstein-Barr virus. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.