Contrasting of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYPT) and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EMMA)

Both EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EMMA) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 11.47 N/A -1.37 0.00 Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 8 6.99 N/A -7.78 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -336.6% -122.8% Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -313.7% -215.9%

Volatility & Risk

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 75.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.75 beta. Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. on the other hand, has 2.82 beta which makes it 182.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.9. The Current Ratio of rival Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. is 0.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.8. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 62% of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 8.7% of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.8% of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 10.5% of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.79% -18.71% -16.77% -34.43% -38.5% -26.46% Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 29.94% -22.5% -15.56% -44.9% -41.67% 48.22%

For the past year EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -26.46% weaker performance while Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. has 48.22% stronger performance.

Summary

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing ophthalmic products in indications with high unmet medical need to help improve the lives of patients with eye disorders. The company has developed three FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology, including DEXYCU (dexamethasone intraocular suspension), which is administered as a single intraocular dose at the end of ocular surgery for postoperative inflammation; ILUVIEN (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for diabetic macular edema; and Retisert (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant) for posterior uveitis. Its lead product candidate is Durasert, (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for the treatment of non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye. In addition, the company's pre-clinical development program focuses on using its core Durasert platform technology to deliver drugs to treat wet age-related macular degeneration, glaucoma, osteoarthritis, and other diseases. It has license agreements with Bausch and Lomb for Retisert product; a license agreement with Alimera for ocular applications of the ILUVIEN device; and a collaboration agreement with Pfizer for the Durasert device delivering latanoprost. The company was formerly known as pSivida Corp. and changed its name to EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2018. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.