Contrasting of Eyenovia Inc. (EYEN) and Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eyenovia Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -1.86 0.00 Vericel Corporation 18 7.30 N/A -0.09 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Eyenovia Inc. and Vericel Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Eyenovia Inc. and Vericel Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eyenovia Inc. 0.00% -108.8% -97.2% Vericel Corporation 0.00% -3.4% -2.6%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Eyenovia Inc. is 5.9 while its Current Ratio is 5.9. Meanwhile, Vericel Corporation has a Current Ratio of 8.5 while its Quick Ratio is 8.2. Vericel Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Eyenovia Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Eyenovia Inc. and Vericel Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eyenovia Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Vericel Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Vericel Corporation has an average target price of $24, with potential upside of 42.60%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Eyenovia Inc. and Vericel Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 8.1% and 89% respectively. 4.6% are Eyenovia Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Vericel Corporation has 0.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eyenovia Inc. -0.93% -25.81% -46.02% -3.04% -46.83% 11.93% Vericel Corporation 1.59% 2.63% 15.04% 13.27% 91.2% 9.89%

Summary

Eyenovia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia. The company was formerly known as PGP Holdings V, Inc. and changed its name to Eyenovia, Inc. in May 2014. Eyenovia, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells patient-specific expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with severe diseases and conditions. It markets three autologous cell therapy products, including Carticel and MACI, which are used for the treatment of cartilage defects in the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement that is used for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns comprising greater than or equal to 30 percent of total body surface area in the United States. The company also develops ixmyelocel-T, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial, a patient-specific multicellular therapy for the treatment of advanced heart failure due to ischemic dilated cardiomyopathy. The company was formerly known as Aastrom Biosciences, Inc. Vericel Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.