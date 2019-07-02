Contrasting of Eyenovia Inc. (EYEN) and Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN)

Both Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) and Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eyenovia Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -1.82 0.00 Trevena Inc. 1 16.76 N/A -0.43 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Eyenovia Inc. and Trevena Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Eyenovia Inc. and Trevena Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eyenovia Inc. 0.00% -79.3% -73.2% Trevena Inc. 0.00% -90.9% -52.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Eyenovia Inc. are 6.4 and 6.4 respectively. Its competitor Trevena Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.5 and its Quick Ratio is 3.5. Eyenovia Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Trevena Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Eyenovia Inc. and Trevena Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eyenovia Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Trevena Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Trevena Inc. is $3.5, which is potential 236.54% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 10% of Eyenovia Inc. shares and 26% of Trevena Inc. shares. Eyenovia Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.7%. Insiders Competitively, held 0.8% of Trevena Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eyenovia Inc. -15.26% -25.62% -3.77% 29.15% -39.88% 79.3% Trevena Inc. -9.46% -10.67% -10.07% 104.58% -30.21% 211.63%

For the past year Eyenovia Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Trevena Inc.

Summary

Trevena Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Eyenovia Inc.

Eyenovia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia. The company was formerly known as PGP Holdings V, Inc. and changed its name to Eyenovia, Inc. in May 2014. Eyenovia, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

Trevena, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies based on breakthrough science to benefit patients and healthcare providers confronting serious medical conditions. Its product candidates include oliceridine injection, a Âµ-receptor G protein pathway selective modulator, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is preferred; TRV250, a G protein biased ligand targeting the d-receptor, which is in preclinical development for the treatment of migraine; and TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand at the mu-receptor that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe acute and chronic pain, as well as TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure. Trevena, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.