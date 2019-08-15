Contrasting of Eyenovia Inc. (EYEN) and Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH)

Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) and Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eyenovia Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -1.86 0.00 Recro Pharma Inc. 9 2.98 N/A -3.27 0.00

In table 1 we can see Eyenovia Inc. and Recro Pharma Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Eyenovia Inc. and Recro Pharma Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eyenovia Inc. 0.00% -108.8% -97.2% Recro Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% -40%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Eyenovia Inc. are 5.9 and 5.9 respectively. Its competitor Recro Pharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.6 and its Quick Ratio is 3.2. Eyenovia Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Recro Pharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Eyenovia Inc. and Recro Pharma Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eyenovia Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Recro Pharma Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Recro Pharma Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $8.5 consensus target price and a -23.77% potential downside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Eyenovia Inc. and Recro Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 8.1% and 71.4% respectively. About 4.6% of Eyenovia Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.8% of Recro Pharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eyenovia Inc. -0.93% -25.81% -46.02% -3.04% -46.83% 11.93% Recro Pharma Inc. -2.04% -5.88% 5.96% 21.52% 88.61% 35.21%

For the past year Eyenovia Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Recro Pharma Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Recro Pharma Inc. beats Eyenovia Inc.

Eyenovia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia. The company was formerly known as PGP Holdings V, Inc. and changed its name to Eyenovia, Inc. in May 2014. Eyenovia, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

Recro Pharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in developing non-opioid products for the treatment of acute pain primarily in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain. The company also provides Dex-IN, an intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine that is in development stage for treating post-operative pain and peri-procedural pain; and Fadolmidine, alpha-2 agonist product for use in treating neuropathic pain. It also provides contract development and manufacturing services. It has a license agreement with Orion Corporation for the development and commercialization of Non-Injectable Dexmedetomidine. The company focuses on offering its products for hospitals and related markets. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc. and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc. in August 2008. Recro Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.