Contrasting of Eyenovia Inc. (EYEN) and Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV)

As Biotechnology businesses, Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) and Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eyenovia Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -1.82 0.00 Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.38 0.00

Table 1 highlights Eyenovia Inc. and Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Eyenovia Inc. and Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eyenovia Inc. 0.00% -79.3% -73.2% Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 0.00% -56.4% -36.9%

Liquidity

Eyenovia Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.4 while its Quick Ratio is 6.4. On the competitive side is, Minerva Neurosciences Inc. which has a 11.6 Current Ratio and a 11.6 Quick Ratio. Minerva Neurosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Eyenovia Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Eyenovia Inc. and Minerva Neurosciences Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eyenovia Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Minerva Neurosciences Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $20 consensus price target and a 208.17% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Eyenovia Inc. and Minerva Neurosciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 10% and 81.2%. Insiders held 1.7% of Eyenovia Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eyenovia Inc. -15.26% -25.62% -3.77% 29.15% -39.88% 79.3% Minerva Neurosciences Inc. -5.81% -12.08% -11.6% -32.15% -0.31% -3.86%

For the past year Eyenovia Inc. has 79.3% stronger performance while Minerva Neurosciences Inc. has -3.86% weaker performance.

Summary

Minerva Neurosciences Inc. beats Eyenovia Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Eyenovia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia. The company was formerly known as PGP Holdings V, Inc. and changed its name to Eyenovia, Inc. in May 2014. Eyenovia, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes MIN-101, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia that completed Phase IIb clinical trial. It also offers MIN-202, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for treating primary insomnia, as well as completed Phase 1b used for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and MIN-117, a compound that completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of patients suffering from major depressive disorder. The companyÂ’ preclinical stage product includes MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the Neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. has a co-development and license agreement with Janssen Pharmaceutica, N.V. for the development of MIN-202. The company was formerly known as Cyrenaic Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. in 2013. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.