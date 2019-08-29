Contrasting of Eyenovia Inc. (EYEN) and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EMMA)

As Biotechnology companies, Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EMMA) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eyenovia Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -1.86 0.00 Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 7 5.99 N/A -7.78 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Eyenovia Inc. and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Eyenovia Inc. and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eyenovia Inc. 0.00% -108.8% -97.2% Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -313.7% -215.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Eyenovia Inc. are 5.9 and 5.9 respectively. Its competitor Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.8 and its Quick Ratio is 0.8. Eyenovia Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 8.1% of Eyenovia Inc. shares and 8.7% of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. shares. 4.6% are Eyenovia Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 10.5% of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eyenovia Inc. -0.93% -25.81% -46.02% -3.04% -46.83% 11.93% Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 29.94% -22.5% -15.56% -44.9% -41.67% 48.22%

For the past year Eyenovia Inc. has weaker performance than Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Eyenovia Inc. beats Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

Eyenovia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia. The company was formerly known as PGP Holdings V, Inc. and changed its name to Eyenovia, Inc. in May 2014. Eyenovia, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.