Contrasting of Eyenovia Inc. (EYEN) and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN)

We are comparing Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eyenovia Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -1.82 0.00 Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 15 0.00 N/A -7.41 0.00

Demonstrates Eyenovia Inc. and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Eyenovia Inc. and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eyenovia Inc. 0.00% -79.3% -73.2% Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Eyenovia Inc. and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 10% and 0%. 1.7% are Eyenovia Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% are Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eyenovia Inc. -15.26% -25.62% -3.77% 29.15% -39.88% 79.3% Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. -9.71% -18.82% 0% 0% 0% 14.56%

For the past year Eyenovia Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.

Eyenovia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia. The company was formerly known as PGP Holdings V, Inc. and changed its name to Eyenovia, Inc. in May 2014. Eyenovia, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.