Contrasting of Eyenovia Inc. (EYEN) and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST)

Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eyenovia Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -1.86 0.00 Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -2.58 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Eyenovia Inc. and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Eyenovia Inc. and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eyenovia Inc. 0.00% -108.8% -97.2% Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -215.9% -57%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Eyenovia Inc. is 5.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5.9. The Current Ratio of rival Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 6.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.9. Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Eyenovia Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Eyenovia Inc. and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eyenovia Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $18, while its potential upside is 120.05%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Eyenovia Inc. and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 8.1% and 90.4% respectively. Insiders held 4.6% of Eyenovia Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 13.33% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eyenovia Inc. -0.93% -25.81% -46.02% -3.04% -46.83% 11.93% Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.8% -13.63% -27.28% 35.83% -18.07% 130.67%

For the past year Eyenovia Inc. has weaker performance than Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Eyenovia Inc.

Eyenovia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia. The company was formerly known as PGP Holdings V, Inc. and changed its name to Eyenovia, Inc. in May 2014. Eyenovia, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.