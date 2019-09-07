Contrasting of Eyenovia Inc. (EYEN) and Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST)

Both Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) and Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eyenovia Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -1.86 0.00 Acasti Pharma Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.22 0.00

Table 1 highlights Eyenovia Inc. and Acasti Pharma Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Eyenovia Inc. and Acasti Pharma Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eyenovia Inc. 0.00% -108.8% -97.2% Acasti Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Eyenovia Inc. and Acasti Pharma Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eyenovia Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Acasti Pharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Acasti Pharma Inc.’s potential upside is 260.47% and its consensus price target is $7.75.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Eyenovia Inc. and Acasti Pharma Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 8.1% and 4.02%. About 4.6% of Eyenovia Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Acasti Pharma Inc. has 13.28% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eyenovia Inc. -0.93% -25.81% -46.02% -3.04% -46.83% 11.93% Acasti Pharma Inc. 2.99% 107.76% 181.87% 129.52% 338.18% 189.7%

For the past year Eyenovia Inc. has weaker performance than Acasti Pharma Inc.

Summary

Acasti Pharma Inc. beats Eyenovia Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Eyenovia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia. The company was formerly known as PGP Holdings V, Inc. and changed its name to Eyenovia, Inc. in May 2014. Eyenovia, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

Acasti Pharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid for the treatment of hypertriglyceridemia. Acasti Pharma Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Laval, Canada.