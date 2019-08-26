Contrasting of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYEG) and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC)

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 2.45 N/A -0.19 0.00 La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 8 15.83 N/A -6.84 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -69.3% -48.4% La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0.00% -337.5% -80.1%

Volatility and Risk

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 99.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.99 beta. From a competition point of view, La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company has a 2.2 beta which is 120.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 7.2 and 7.2 respectively. Its competitor La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s Current Ratio is 8.7 and its Quick Ratio is 8.5. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company can pay off short and long-term obligations better than EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively the average target price of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company is $25.33, which is potential 144.50% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 40.1% of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 88.8% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company shares. Insiders owned 4.5% of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 5.1% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.15% -14.35% -23.52% -57.85% -61.04% -55.6% La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company -2.34% -12.92% 4.5% 47.7% -73.73% -11.35%

For the past year EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company.

Summary

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company beats on 5 of the 8 factors EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug compositions and drug delivery systems for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. The company is developing EGP-437 for the treatment of various inflammatory conditions of the eye, including the treatment of ocular inflammation and pain in post-surgical cataract patients; and uveitis, a debilitating form of intraocular inflammation of the anterior portion of the uvea. It is also developing the EyeGate Ocular Bandage Gel, a topically-applied eye drop formulation that has completed its first-in-man clinical trial for the management of corneal epithelial defects, as well as to accelerate re-epithelization of the ocular surface following surgery, injection, and other traumatic and non-traumatic conditions. In addition, the company is developing Eyegate II drug delivery system. It has license agreements with the University of Miami and its School of Medicine; subsidiaries of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.; BioTime, Inc.; and the University of Utah Research Foundation. Eyegate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. It engages in developing LJPC-501, a formulation of angiotensin II for the potential treatment of catecholamine-resistant hypotension; and LJPC-401, a formulation of synthetic human hepcidin for the treatment of conditions characterized by iron overload, such as hereditary hemochromatosis, beta thalassemia, sickle cell disease, and myelodysplastic syndrome. The company is also developing LJPC-30S, which is the gentamicin derivative program for the potential treatment of serious bacterial infections and rare genetic disorders, such as cystic fibrosis and Duchenne muscular dystrophy. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.