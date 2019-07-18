Contrasting of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYEG) and Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) and Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|N/A
|3.22
|N/A
|-0.34
|0.00
|Celldex Therapeutics Inc.
|4
|4.69
|N/A
|-4.54
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 shows EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Celldex Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-40.8%
|-30.9%
Risk & Volatility
A 2.25 beta indicates that EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 125.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s 308.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 4.08 beta.
Liquidity
EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.2 and a Quick Ratio of 7.2. Competitively, Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.4 and has 7.4 Quick Ratio. Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Analyst Ratings
Ratings and Recommendations for EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Celldex Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Celldex Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Meanwhile, Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $19, while its potential upside is 708.51%.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 49.4% of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 25.7% of Celldex Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 14.57% of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Celldex Therapeutics Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-8.81%
|-25.82%
|-47.21%
|-24.94%
|-56.74%
|-48.36%
|Celldex Therapeutics Inc.
|-10.54%
|-19.85%
|-40.14%
|-39.23%
|-69.35%
|11.5%
For the past year EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Celldex Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
Celldex Therapeutics Inc. beats EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.
EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug compositions and drug delivery systems for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. The company is developing EGP-437 for the treatment of various inflammatory conditions of the eye, including the treatment of ocular inflammation and pain in post-surgical cataract patients; and uveitis, a debilitating form of intraocular inflammation of the anterior portion of the uvea. It is also developing the EyeGate Ocular Bandage Gel, a topically-applied eye drop formulation that has completed its first-in-man clinical trial for the management of corneal epithelial defects, as well as to accelerate re-epithelization of the ocular surface following surgery, injection, and other traumatic and non-traumatic conditions. In addition, the company is developing Eyegate II drug delivery system. It has license agreements with the University of Miami and its School of Medicine; subsidiaries of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.; BioTime, Inc.; and the University of Utah Research Foundation. Eyegate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.
Celldex Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of several immunotherapy technologies and other cancer-targeting biologics. Its drug candidates include glembatumumab vedotin, an antibody-drug that is in Phase IIb study for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer and a Phase II study for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and Varlilumab, an immune modulating antibody that is in a Phase 1 study designed to enhance a patient's immune response against cancer. It also develops earlier stage drug candidates in clinical development, including CDX-1401, an immunotherapeutic for cancer indications; CDX-301, an immune cell mobilizing agent and dendritic cell growth factor; and CDX-014, an antibody-drug conjugate targeting renal and ovarian cancers. In addition, the company focuses on the discovery and development of antibody-based drugs targeting receptor tyrosine kinases, such as CDX-0158, a humanized monoclonal antibody currently in a Phase 1 dose escalation study in refractory gastrointestinal stromal tumors and other KIT positive tumors; and CDX-3379, a human monoclonal antibody, which has completed a Phase 1b study in patients with solid tumors. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has research collaboration and license agreements with Medarex, Inc.; Rockefeller University; University of Southampton; Amgen Inc.; Amgen Fremont; and Seattle Genetics, Inc. The company is headquartered in Hampton, New Jersey.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.