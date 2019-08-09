Contrasting of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYEG) and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN)

As Biotechnology businesses, EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 3.04 N/A -0.19 0.00 Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.50 0.00

In table 1 we can see EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -69.3% -48.4% Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -25.2% -24.2%

Risk and Volatility

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current beta is 1.99 and it happens to be 99.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 93.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.93 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 7.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 7.2. The Current Ratio of rival Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 19.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 19.7. Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $5.5, while its potential upside is 14.11%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 40.1% of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 83% of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 4.5% of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.15% are Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.15% -14.35% -23.52% -57.85% -61.04% -55.6% Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22.5% 60.95% 51.55% 103.23% 66.42% 177.36%

For the past year EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -55.6% weaker performance while Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 177.36% stronger performance.

Summary

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug compositions and drug delivery systems for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. The company is developing EGP-437 for the treatment of various inflammatory conditions of the eye, including the treatment of ocular inflammation and pain in post-surgical cataract patients; and uveitis, a debilitating form of intraocular inflammation of the anterior portion of the uvea. It is also developing the EyeGate Ocular Bandage Gel, a topically-applied eye drop formulation that has completed its first-in-man clinical trial for the management of corneal epithelial defects, as well as to accelerate re-epithelization of the ocular surface following surgery, injection, and other traumatic and non-traumatic conditions. In addition, the company is developing Eyegate II drug delivery system. It has license agreements with the University of Miami and its School of Medicine; subsidiaries of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.; BioTime, Inc.; and the University of Utah Research Foundation. Eyegate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule drug therapies for infectious diseases and immune system disorders in the United States and internationally. Its drug candidates for treating chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection comprise Odalasvir, a NS5A inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trials; ACH-3422, a NS5B nucleotide polymerase inhibitor; and Sovaprevir, a NS3 protease inhibitor that has completed Phase II clinical trial. The company is also developing ACH-4471, a complement factor D inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and C3G, a disease resulting from alternative pathway over-activation; and other factor D inhibitors. It has a license and development agreement with Ora, Inc. for the development and commercialization of ACH-702, a drug candidate that is delivered topically or locally; and collaboration arrangement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc. to develop and commercialize antiviral drug candidates for treating HCV infection. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.