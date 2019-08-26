Contrasting of Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR) and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:publ)

Extreme Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:publ), both competing one another are Communication Equipment companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Extreme Networks Inc. 7 0.84 N/A -0.16 0.00 Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) 9 0.00 N/A 0.01 1244.29

Demonstrates Extreme Networks Inc. and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Extreme Networks Inc. 0.00% -12.2% -2% Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) 0.00% 0.2% 0.1%

Volatility and Risk

Extreme Networks Inc. is 59.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.59. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) has a 0.49 beta and it is 51.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Extreme Networks Inc. are 1.3 and 1.1 respectively. Its competitor Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is 1.1. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Extreme Networks Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Extreme Networks Inc. and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) are owned by institutional investors at 81.9% and 18.3% respectively. Extreme Networks Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.7%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Extreme Networks Inc. 12.28% 23.52% 19.01% 10% -3.21% 33.44% Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) 0.46% -8.6% -11.12% -2.9% 9.7% -1.8%

For the past year Extreme Networks Inc. had bullish trend while Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had bearish trend.

Summary

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) beats on 6 of the 8 factors Extreme Networks Inc.

Extreme Networks, Inc. provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. It offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that delivers Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks. The company also provides ExtremeControl, a network access control solution that allows the enterprises to unify the security of their wired and wireless networks with visibility and control over users, devices, and applications; and ExtremeAnalytics, a network-powered application analytics and optimization solution, which captures, aggregates, analyzes, correlates, and reports network data that enables in decision making and enhancing business performance. In addition, it offers ExtremeCloud, a wired and wireless cloud network management solution, which offers advanced visibility and control over users and applications. The company sells and markets its products through distributors, resellers, and field sales organizations. It serves enterprises and organizations in education, healthcare, manufacturing, hospitality, transportation, and logistics, as well as government agencies. Extreme Networks, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for networks, IT and cloud, and media markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Networks, Global Services, and Support Solutions. The Networks segment delivers products and solutions for mobile access, Internet protocol (IP) and transmission networks, core networks, and cloud. It offers radio access solutions; IP routing and transport solutions; microwave and optical transmission solutions for mobile and fixed networks; IP multimedia subsystem solutions; a cloud platform that handles workloads for various clouds; and telecom, IT, and commercial cloud services. The Global Services segment delivers managed services, including services for designing, building, operating, and managing the day-to-day operations of the customerÂ’s network or solutions; maintenance services; network sharing solutions; shared solutions; and managed services of IT environments. It also offers product-related services, consulting and systems integration services, and broadcast services for industry-specific solutions, primarily in the areas of utilities, transport, and public safety. The Support Solutions segment provides software suites for operators, such as operations support systems, business support systems, television and media solutions, and M-commerce solutions for money transfer. The company has a strategic partnership with Net Insight AB (publ) to offer end-to-end media contribution solutions to the broadcast industry. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.