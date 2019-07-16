Contrasting of Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR) and Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALLT)

Extreme Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) and Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALLT) are two firms in the Communication Equipment that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Extreme Networks Inc. 7 0.78 N/A -0.22 0.00 Allot Ltd. 7 2.71 N/A -0.31 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Extreme Networks Inc. and Allot Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Extreme Networks Inc. 0.00% -52.5% -8.2% Allot Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Extreme Networks Inc. and Allot Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 81.3% and 61.25% respectively. Insiders held 0.7% of Extreme Networks Inc. shares. Comparatively, Allot Ltd. has 5.18% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Extreme Networks Inc. -3.42% -18.72% -17.2% -5.48% -23.62% 1.8% Allot Ltd. 4.4% -4.77% 3.27% 4.4% 48.24% 25.04%

For the past year Extreme Networks Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Allot Ltd.

Summary

Allot Ltd. beats Extreme Networks Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Extreme Networks, Inc. provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. It offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that delivers Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks. The company also provides ExtremeControl, a network access control solution that allows the enterprises to unify the security of their wired and wireless networks with visibility and control over users, devices, and applications; and ExtremeAnalytics, a network-powered application analytics and optimization solution, which captures, aggregates, analyzes, correlates, and reports network data that enables in decision making and enhancing business performance. In addition, it offers ExtremeCloud, a wired and wireless cloud network management solution, which offers advanced visibility and control over users and applications. The company sells and markets its products through distributors, resellers, and field sales organizations. It serves enterprises and organizations in education, healthcare, manufacturing, hospitality, transportation, and logistics, as well as government agencies. Extreme Networks, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Allot Communications Ltd. provides visibility, intelligence, security, and monetization solutions that enable service providers and enterprises to protect and personalize the digital experience worldwide. The company offers various platforms, including Allot Service Gateway 9500, Allot Service Gateway Tera, Allot Service Gateway, and Allot NetEnforcer for in-line deployment in traditional and virtualized network access infrastructure. It also provides subscriber management platforms, such as Allot TierManager, Allot QuotaManager, Allot ChargeSmart, and Allot Smart Engage Onboarding that drive centralized creation, provisioning, and pricing of subscriber services; and analytics solutions comprising Allot ClearSee Analytics and Allot ClearSee Data Source that analyze traffic data. In addition, the company offers security solutions comprising Allot WebSafe Personal, Allot WebSafe, Allot WebSafe Business, Allot Service Protector, Allot Content Protector, and Allot SpamOut Protector for protecting network service integrity and brand reputation. Further, it offers centralized management solutions, such as NetXplorer Analytics and Reporting, NetXplorer Data Collector, NetAccounting Server, and NetPolicy Provisioner for providing a central access point for network-wide monitoring, reporting, analytics, troubleshooting, accounting, and quality of service policy provisioning. Allot Communications Ltd. markets its products through direct sales, distributors, resellers, original equipment manufacturers, and system integrators to carriers, mobile and cable operators, educational institutions, governments, and enterprises, as well as wireless, wireline, and satellite Internet service providers. The company was formerly known as Ariadne Ltd. and changed its name to Allot Communications Ltd. in September 1997. Allot Communications Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is based in Hod-Hasharon, Israel.