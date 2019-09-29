Contrasting of Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) and Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) and Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (NYSE:REXR). The two are both REIT – Industrial companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Extra Space Storage Inc. 119 6.43 125.01M 3.11 36.20 Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. 44 13.09 108.97M 0.34 120.70

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Extra Space Storage Inc. and Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Extra Space Storage Inc. When company has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Extra Space Storage Inc. is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Extra Space Storage Inc. 104,971,030.31% 0% 0% Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. 249,587,723.32% 1.9% 1.1%

Risk and Volatility

Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 0.24 beta, while its volatility is 76.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Rexford Industrial Realty Inc.’s 15.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.85 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Extra Space Storage Inc. and Rexford Industrial Realty Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Extra Space Storage Inc. 1 1 2 2.50 Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

The upside potential is 3.91% for Extra Space Storage Inc. with consensus price target of $121.25. Competitively the consensus price target of Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. is $46.5, which is potential 5.68% upside. Based on the data shown earlier, Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. is looking more favorable than Extra Space Storage Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.5% are Extra Space Storage Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Extra Space Storage Inc. 2.34% 6.32% 6.04% 15.24% 20.19% 24.22% Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. -1.31% 2.58% 8.24% 22.56% 37.72% 40.48%

For the past year Extra Space Storage Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Rexford Industrial Realty Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 13 factors Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. beats Extra Space Storage Inc.

Extra Space Storage, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It engages in property management and development activities that include acquiring, managing, developing, and selling, as well as the rental of self-storage facilities. As of December 31, 2006, Extra Space Storage owned interests in 567 properties located in 32 states and Washington, D.C., as well as managed 74 properties owned by franchisees or third parties. As a REIT, the company would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 1977 and is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is an equity real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets of Southern California, United States. It engages in owning, operating and acquiring industrial properties. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. was formed in January 18, 2013 and is based in Los Angeles, California.