Contrasting of Express Inc. (EXPR) and Apex Global Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:APEX)

Express Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) and Apex Global Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:APEX), both competing one another are Apparel Stores companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Express Inc. 4 0.07 N/A -0.03 0.00 Apex Global Brands Inc. 1 0.36 N/A -0.83 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Express Inc. and Apex Global Brands Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Express Inc. and Apex Global Brands Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Express Inc. 0.00% -0.1% -0.1% Apex Global Brands Inc. 0.00% -85.7% -12.6%

Volatility and Risk

Express Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 9.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.91 beta. In other hand, Apex Global Brands Inc. has beta of 1.51 which is 51.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Express Inc. and Apex Global Brands Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Express Inc. 0 4 0 2.00 Apex Global Brands Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Express Inc.’s consensus target price is $4.9, while its potential upside is 132.23%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Express Inc. and Apex Global Brands Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 44.8% respectively. Express Inc.’s share held by insiders are 4.3%. On the other hand, insiders held about 6.8% of Apex Global Brands Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Express Inc. 0.82% -8.52% -34.48% -54% -74.72% -51.66% Apex Global Brands Inc. -2.04% 14.2% -37.66% -43.53% 8.44% -4.93%

For the past year Express Inc. was more bearish than Apex Global Brands Inc.

Summary

Express Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Apex Global Brands Inc.

Express, Inc. operates as a specialty apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men between 20 and 30 years across various aspects of lifestyles, including work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; mobile app; and franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 490 primarily mall-based retail stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, as well as 145 factory outlet stores. The company was formerly known as Express Parent LLC and changed its name to Express, Inc. in May 2010. Express, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.