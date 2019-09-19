Contrasting of Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (EXPD) and Its Peers

Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) is a company in the Air Delivery & Freight Services industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Expeditors International of Washington Inc. has 97.6% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 69.77% institutional ownership for its competitors. 0.2% of Expeditors International of Washington Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.91% of all Air Delivery & Freight Services companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Expeditors International of Washington Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Expeditors International of Washington Inc. 0.00% 31.30% 18.50% Industry Average 3.13% 31.27% 8.05%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing Expeditors International of Washington Inc. and its rivals’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Expeditors International of Washington Inc. N/A 75 21.10 Industry Average 424.28M 13.56B 33.31

Expeditors International of Washington Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With presently lower P/E ratio Expeditors International of Washington Inc. is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Expeditors International of Washington Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.80 3.50 2.51

Expeditors International of Washington Inc. presently has a consensus price target of $72, suggesting a potential downside of -4.37%. The potential upside of the peers is 92.09%. Expeditors International of Washington Inc.’s strong consensus rating and high probable upside, looks like is making research analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Expeditors International of Washington Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Expeditors International of Washington Inc. -0.25% 0.47% -1% 9.98% 2.2% 12.13% Industry Average 3.24% 8.20% 4.45% 10.47% 8.91% 16.06%

For the past year Expeditors International of Washington Inc. was less bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Expeditors International of Washington Inc. are 2.2 and 2.2. Competitively, Expeditors International of Washington Inc.’s competitors have 1.64 and 1.51 for Current and Quick Ratio. Expeditors International of Washington Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Expeditors International of Washington Inc.’s rivals.

Risk and Volatility

Expeditors International of Washington Inc. has a beta of 0.89 and its 11.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Expeditors International of Washington Inc.’s peers have beta of 1.47 which is 47.15% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Expeditors International of Washington Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors Expeditors International of Washington Inc.’s rivals beat Expeditors International of Washington Inc.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. provides logistics services. The company offers airfreight services, including air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services comprising ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions. It acts as a freight consolidator or as an agent for the airline, which carries the shipment. The company also provides ancillary services that include preparation of shipping and customs documentation, packing, crating, insurance services, negotiation of letters of credit, and the preparation of documentation to comply with local export laws. Its customers include retailing and wholesaling, electronics, and industrial and manufacturing companies. The company has operations in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.