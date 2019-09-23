Contrasting of Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE) and Its Peers

As Lodging company, Expedia Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) is competing with its competitors based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.7% of Expedia Group Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.18% of all Lodging’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Expedia Group Inc. has 0.6% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 6.47% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Expedia Group Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Expedia Group Inc. 0.00% 14.70% 3.10% Industry Average 4.58% 41.45% 5.68%

Earnings and Valuation

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Expedia Group Inc. N/A 127 46.58 Industry Average 167.88M 3.67B 68.25

Expedia Group Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently lower P/E ratio Expedia Group Inc. is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Expedia Group Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Expedia Group Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Industry Average 1.00 2.25 1.88 2.44

With average target price of $149, Expedia Group Inc. has a potential upside of 11.94%. The peers have a potential upside of 44.00%. Given Expedia Group Inc.’s stronger average rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Expedia Group Inc. is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Expedia Group Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Expedia Group Inc. -3.69% -0.38% 3.05% 11.15% -1.54% 17.83% Industry Average 1.50% 1.57% 3.41% 13.40% 10.86% 20.89%

For the past year Expedia Group Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.

Liquidity

Expedia Group Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.8 and a Quick Ratio of 0.8. Competitively, Expedia Group Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 1.28 and has 1.23 Quick Ratio. Expedia Group Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Expedia Group Inc.

Risk and Volatility

Expedia Group Inc. is 9.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.09. In other hand, Expedia Group Inc.’s competitors have beta of 1.21 which is 21.18% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Expedia Group Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Expedia Group Inc.’s competitors show that they’re better in 6 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.

Expedia, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Core OTA, Trivago, Egencia, and HomeAway. It facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions. The company serves leisure and corporate travelers, offline retail travel agents, and travel service providers through Expedia.com, Hotels.com, Hotwire.com, Wotif.com, Wotif.co.nz, lastminute.com.au, lastminute.com.nz, travel.com.au, CarRentals.com, and Orbitz.com Websites; and Travelocity, HomeAway, Egencia, trivago, Classic Vacations, Expedia Local Expert, and Expedia CruiseShipCenters brands, as well as Expedia Affiliate Network. It also engages in advertising and media business. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.