Contrasting of ExlService Holdings Inc. (EXLS) and Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

ExlService Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) and Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) are two firms in the Business Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ExlService Holdings Inc. 63 2.47 N/A 1.38 49.70 Booking Holdings Inc. 1,828 5.64 N/A 86.45 21.82

Demonstrates ExlService Holdings Inc. and Booking Holdings Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Booking Holdings Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than ExlService Holdings Inc. The business with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. ExlService Holdings Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Booking Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of ExlService Holdings Inc. and Booking Holdings Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ExlService Holdings Inc. 0.00% 8% 4.7% Booking Holdings Inc. 0.00% 46% 17.5%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.06 beta means ExlService Holdings Inc.’s volatility is 6.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Booking Holdings Inc.’s 15.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.15 beta.

Liquidity

ExlService Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.4 and a Quick Ratio of 3.4. Competitively, Booking Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.3 and has 1.3 Quick Ratio. ExlService Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Booking Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for ExlService Holdings Inc. and Booking Holdings Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ExlService Holdings Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Booking Holdings Inc. 0 4 5 2.56

ExlService Holdings Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -3.86% and an $66 average target price. Competitively the average target price of Booking Holdings Inc. is $2076.67, which is potential 6.11% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Booking Holdings Inc. seems more appealing than ExlService Holdings Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both ExlService Holdings Inc. and Booking Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 94.5% and 97.3% respectively. About 1.1% of ExlService Holdings Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.3% are Booking Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ExlService Holdings Inc. 5.15% 4.51% 12.72% 21.11% 15.89% 30.73% Booking Holdings Inc. -1.7% -0.62% 3.12% 3.73% -7.06% 9.53%

For the past year ExlService Holdings Inc. has stronger performance than Booking Holdings Inc.

Summary

Booking Holdings Inc. beats ExlService Holdings Inc. on 9 of the 12 factors.

ExlService Holdings, Inc. provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operations Management, and Analytics. The Operations Management segment offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services. This segment also provides BPM services related to the care management/population health, payment integrity, revenue optimization and customer engagement for the healthcare industry; BPM services related to business processes in corporate and leisure travel, such as reservations, customer service, fulfillment, and finance and accounting; and finance and accounting BPM services, including procure-to-pay, order-to-cash, hire-to-retire, record-to-report, regulatory reporting, financial planning and analysis, audit and assurance, and treasury and tax processes. In addition, this segment offers BPM services for banking and financial services industry comprising residential mortgage lending, retail banking and credit cards, commercial banking, and investment management; BPM services related to enhancing operating models, improving customer experience, reducing costs, shortening turnaround time, and simplifying compliance for clients; and industry-specific transformational services. The Analytics segment provides predictive and prescriptive analytics in the areas of customer acquisition and lifecycle management, risk underwriting and pricing, operational effectiveness, credit and operational risk monitoring and governance, regulatory reporting, and data management. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Booking Holdings Inc. provides online travel and related services in the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates Booking.com, which provides online accommodation reservation services; offers hotel, rental car, and airline ticket reservation services, as well as vacation packages and cruises under the priceline.com brand through its Name Your Own Price and Express Deals travel services; and operates KAYAK, a meta-search service allowing consumers to easily search and compare travel itineraries and prices, including airline ticket, accommodation, and rental car reservation information. The company also operates agoda.com, which provides online accommodation reservation services; Rentalcars.com that offers rental car reservation services; and OpenTable that offers restaurant reservation and information services to consumers and restaurant reservation management, as well as customer acquisition services to restaurants. As of December 31, 2017, it operated in approximately 220 countries and territories. The company was formerly known as The Priceline Group Inc. and changed its name to Booking Holdings Inc. in February 2018. Booking Holdings Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.