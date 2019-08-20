Contrasting of EXFO Inc. (EXFO) and Its Peers

EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) is a company in the Communication Equipment industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.9% of EXFO Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.76% of all Communication Equipment’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand EXFO Inc. has 61.8% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 11.00% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has EXFO Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EXFO Inc. 0.00% -3.60% -2.20% Industry Average 4.18% 33.29% 7.44%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting EXFO Inc. and its peers’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio EXFO Inc. N/A 4 0.00 Industry Average 68.17M 1.63B 102.47

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for EXFO Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score EXFO Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.47 2.29 2.70

The peers have a potential upside of 72.78%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of EXFO Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EXFO Inc. -1.28% -3.75% -18.95% 17.02% -1.28% 35.56% Industry Average 4.47% 8.55% 13.81% 23.14% 34.90% 33.68%

For the past year EXFO Inc. was more bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

EXFO Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, EXFO Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 3.45 and has 2.74 Quick Ratio. EXFO Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than EXFO Inc.

Risk & Volatility

EXFO Inc. has a beta of 1.08 and its 8.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, EXFO Inc.’s peers are 4.56% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.05 beta.

Dividends

EXFO Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

EXFO Inc.’s competitors show that they’re better in 3 of the 4 factors compared to the company itself.

EXFO Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets test, service assurance, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, communications service providers, Web-scale operators, and network equipment manufacturers in the telecommunications industry worldwide. It offers field-test platforms, including FTB-1 Pro platform, a single-slot modular platform for optic, copper, Ethernet, and multiservice testing applications; FTB-2 Pro platform that hosts two single-slot test modules; and FTB-500 platform for datacom testing, optical time domain reflectometer analysis, optical loss, Ethernet, and multiservice transport testing. The company also provides wireless test equipment comprising 2G, 3G, and 4G/long-term evolution network simulators; and wireline/wireless service assurance systems, including The EXFO Worx System, a hardware and software solution that delivers service monitoring for IP networks. In addition, it offers IQS-600 platform that runs around 100 optical test modules using a single controller unit; various test modules; protocol analyzers to verify correct network behavior; network simulators for regression and load testing applications; and mobile communications intelligence tools for police, armed forces, and other governmental organizations to fight organized crime and terrorists. Further, the company provides EXFO Xtract, an open analytics software solution. It sells products through its direct sales force, sales representatives, and distributors. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Quebec, Canada. EXFO Inc. is a subsidiary of G. Lamonde Investissements Financiers Inc.