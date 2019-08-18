Contrasting of Exelon Corporation (EXC) and Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Both Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) and Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) compete on a level playing field in the Diversified Utilities industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exelon Corporation 49 1.24 N/A 2.40 18.76 Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. 12 3.94 N/A 0.43 28.95

In table 1 we can see Exelon Corporation and Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Exelon Corporation. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Exelon Corporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 has Exelon Corporation and Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exelon Corporation 0.00% 7.5% 2% Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Exelon Corporation and Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Exelon Corporation 0 3 1 2.25 Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 12.79% for Exelon Corporation with consensus price target of $50.9.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 82.1% of Exelon Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 49.99% of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Exelon Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. Competitively, Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has 0.62% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Exelon Corporation -0.92% -6.22% -10.4% -3.41% 7.8% -0.09% Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. 0.16% 3.41% 10.37% 13.49% 26.91% 23.88%

For the past year Exelon Corporation has -0.09% weaker performance while Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has 23.88% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Exelon Corporation beats Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns electric generating facilities, such as nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells renewable energy and other energy-related products and services; and sells electricity and natural gas to wholesale and retail customers. In addition, it is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity, and the provision of electricity transmission and distribution services to retail customers in Northern Illinois, Southeastern Pennsylvania, Delaware, and Central Maryland. Further, the company engages in the purchase and regulated retail sale of natural gas, and the provision of natural gas distribution services to retail customers in northern Delaware, southern New Jersey, and Central Maryland, as well as in the Pennsylvania counties surrounding the City of Philadelphia. Additionally, it offers support services, including legal, human resources, financial, information technology, and supply management services, as well as accounting, engineering, distribution and transmission planning, asset management, system operations, and power procurement services. The company serves distribution utilities, municipalities, cooperatives, and financial institutions, as well as commercial, industrial, governmental, and residential customers. Exelon Corporation was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of utility assets in North America. The company generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities. It owns or has interests in hydroelectric facilities with a combined generating capacity of approximately 120 megawatts (MW); wind powered generating facilities with a combined generating capacity of 1,050 MW; and solar energy facilities with a combined generating capacity of 40 MW, as well as interests in thermal energy facilities with a combined generating capacity of 335 MW. The company also owns and operates a portfolio of regulated electricity, natural gas, water distribution, and wastewater collection utility systems. It serves approximately 262,500 electric connections; 337,000 natural gas connections; and 182,500 regulated water distribution and wastewater collection connections in the states of California, New Hampshire, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Georgia, Illinois, Iowa, Massachusetts, Arizona, Arkansas, Montana, and Texas. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Oakville, Canada.