Contrasting of Exelixis Inc. (EXEL) and Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)

We will be comparing the differences between Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) and Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exelixis Inc. 22 6.59 N/A 2.08 10.22 Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Exelixis Inc. and Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Exelixis Inc. and Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exelixis Inc. 0.00% 59.6% 53.1% Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Exelixis Inc. is 95.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.95. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 1.32 beta is the reason why it is 32.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Exelixis Inc. is 7.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 7.5. The Current Ratio of rival Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 17.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 17.6. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Exelixis Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Exelixis Inc. and Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Exelixis Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 55.38% for Exelixis Inc. with consensus target price of $30.75.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Exelixis Inc. and Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 80.9% and 76.9% respectively. Insiders held roughly 1.4% of Exelixis Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.7% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Exelixis Inc. 2.7% -1.07% 9.98% -8.71% -0.93% 8.13% Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.41% -6.96% 10.83% 17.32% 4.57% 52.46%

For the past year Exelixis Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Exelixis Inc. beats Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Exelixis, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines with the potential to enhance care and outcomes for people with cancer. The companyÂ’s products include CABOMETYX for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma, who have received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ for the treatment of patients with progressive, metastatic medullary thyroid carcinoma. Its CABOMETYX and COMETRIQ are derived from cabozantinib, an inhibitor of multiple tyrosine kinases, including MET, AXL, and VEGF receptors, which has shown clinical anti-tumor activity in approximately 20 forms of cancer and is the subject of a broad clinical development program. It also offers COTELLIC (cobimetinib), a selective inhibitor of MEK, in combination with vemurafenib for the treatment of patients with BRAF V600E or V600K mutation-positive advanced melanoma in the United States; and in combination with vemurafenib in other territories, including the European Union, Switzerland, Canada, Australia, and Brazil. Exelixis, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Ipsen Pharma SAS, Genentech, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Sanofi, Merck, and Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited for the development and commercialization of various compounds and programs. The company was formerly known as Exelixis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Exelixis, Inc. in February 2000. Exelixis, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing differentiated therapeutics for orphan indications in Canada. The company uses Extreme Genetics, a core enabling discovery platform for the discovery of validated drug targets by studying rare human diseases with extreme traits, including diseases caused by mutations in ion channels, known as channelopathies. It offers Glybera, a gene therapy product for the treatment of patients with orphan lipid disorder lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company is also developing TV-45070, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials in patients with post-herpetic neuralgia; GDC-0276 and GDC-0310 that completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pain; and XEN801, a stearoyl Co-A desaturase-1 inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe facial acne. Its preclinical product candidate includes XEN901, a selective Nav1.6 sodium channel inhibitor for the treatment of childhood epilepsy disorders. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has collaboration agreements with Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.; Genentech, Inc.; uniQure Biopharma B.V.; and Merck & Co., Inc. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.