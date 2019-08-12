Contrasting of Exelixis Inc. (EXEL) and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM)

We will be contrasting the differences between Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exelixis Inc. 22 6.87 N/A 2.08 10.22 Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Exelixis Inc. and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Exelixis Inc. and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exelixis Inc. 0.00% 59.6% 53.1% Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Exelixis Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 7.6 and 7.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 7.6 and 7.6 respectively. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to .

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Exelixis Inc. and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Exelixis Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$30.75 is Exelixis Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 48.98%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Exelixis Inc. and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 80.9% and 0% respectively. Insiders held 1.4% of Exelixis Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 11% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Exelixis Inc. 2.7% -1.07% 9.98% -8.71% -0.93% 8.13% Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.5% 0% 0% 0% 0% 2.27%

For the past year Exelixis Inc. has stronger performance than Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Exelixis Inc. beats Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.

Exelixis, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines with the potential to enhance care and outcomes for people with cancer. The companyÂ’s products include CABOMETYX for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma, who have received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ for the treatment of patients with progressive, metastatic medullary thyroid carcinoma. Its CABOMETYX and COMETRIQ are derived from cabozantinib, an inhibitor of multiple tyrosine kinases, including MET, AXL, and VEGF receptors, which has shown clinical anti-tumor activity in approximately 20 forms of cancer and is the subject of a broad clinical development program. It also offers COTELLIC (cobimetinib), a selective inhibitor of MEK, in combination with vemurafenib for the treatment of patients with BRAF V600E or V600K mutation-positive advanced melanoma in the United States; and in combination with vemurafenib in other territories, including the European Union, Switzerland, Canada, Australia, and Brazil. Exelixis, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Ipsen Pharma SAS, Genentech, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Sanofi, Merck, and Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited for the development and commercialization of various compounds and programs. The company was formerly known as Exelixis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Exelixis, Inc. in February 2000. Exelixis, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.