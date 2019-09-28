Contrasting of Exelixis Inc. (EXEL) and Immuron Limited (NASDAQ:IMRN)

Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) and Immuron Limited (NASDAQ:IMRN) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exelixis Inc. 20 0.44 293.06M 2.08 10.22 Immuron Limited 3 0.00 3.20M -0.68 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Exelixis Inc. and Immuron Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Exelixis Inc. and Immuron Limited’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exelixis Inc. 1,485,352,255.45% 59.6% 53.1% Immuron Limited 114,175,616.37% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Exelixis Inc. and Immuron Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Exelixis Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Immuron Limited 0 0 0 0.00

Exelixis Inc.’s consensus price target is $23, while its potential upside is 27.78%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 80.9% of Exelixis Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 3.06% of Immuron Limited are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 1.4% of Exelixis Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Exelixis Inc. 2.7% -1.07% 9.98% -8.71% -0.93% 8.13% Immuron Limited 9.85% 23.53% -40.39% -53.76% -62.7% -38.45%

For the past year Exelixis Inc. had bullish trend while Immuron Limited had bearish trend.

Summary

Exelixis Inc. beats Immuron Limited on 12 of the 12 factors.

Exelixis, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines with the potential to enhance care and outcomes for people with cancer. The companyÂ’s products include CABOMETYX for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma, who have received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ for the treatment of patients with progressive, metastatic medullary thyroid carcinoma. Its CABOMETYX and COMETRIQ are derived from cabozantinib, an inhibitor of multiple tyrosine kinases, including MET, AXL, and VEGF receptors, which has shown clinical anti-tumor activity in approximately 20 forms of cancer and is the subject of a broad clinical development program. It also offers COTELLIC (cobimetinib), a selective inhibitor of MEK, in combination with vemurafenib for the treatment of patients with BRAF V600E or V600K mutation-positive advanced melanoma in the United States; and in combination with vemurafenib in other territories, including the European Union, Switzerland, Canada, Australia, and Brazil. Exelixis, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Ipsen Pharma SAS, Genentech, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Sanofi, Merck, and Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited for the development and commercialization of various compounds and programs. The company was formerly known as Exelixis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Exelixis, Inc. in February 2000. Exelixis, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Immuron Limited, a microbiome company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral immunotherapeutics for the treatment of various gut medicated diseases in Australia and internationally. The company operates through Research and Development, and HyperImmune Products segments. It has a technology platform that enables a shorter development therapeutic cycle. The company markets and sells Travelan for the prevention of travellersÂ’ diarrhea. Its lead product candidate IMM-124E is in Phase 2b clinical trials for NASH and ASH. The company also has other preclinical immunotherapy pipeline products targeting immune-related diseases. Immuron Limited has a research and development collaboration agreement with the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research (WRAIR) for the development of a Shigella vaccine; and Naval Medical Research Center for the testing of Travelan in cell lines of campylobacter and enterotoxigenic escherichia coli. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Blackburn North, Australia.