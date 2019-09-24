Contrasting of Exelixis Inc. (EXEL) and Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA)

Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) and Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exelixis Inc. 21 6.42 N/A 2.08 10.22 Edesa Biotech Inc. 6 95456.87 N/A -1.16 0.00

Table 1 highlights Exelixis Inc. and Edesa Biotech Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Exelixis Inc. and Edesa Biotech Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exelixis Inc. 0.00% 59.6% 53.1% Edesa Biotech Inc. 0.00% -51.1% -48.4%

Risk & Volatility

Exelixis Inc. is 95.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.95 beta. Edesa Biotech Inc.’s 2.27 beta is the reason why it is 127.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Exelixis Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.6 and a Quick Ratio of 7.5. Competitively, Edesa Biotech Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.2 and has 9 Quick Ratio. Edesa Biotech Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Exelixis Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Exelixis Inc. and Edesa Biotech Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Exelixis Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Edesa Biotech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Exelixis Inc. is $23, with potential upside of 19.23%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Exelixis Inc. and Edesa Biotech Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 80.9% and 25.9%. Exelixis Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.4%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.3% of Edesa Biotech Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Exelixis Inc. 2.7% -1.07% 9.98% -8.71% -0.93% 8.13% Edesa Biotech Inc. -1.21% -31.65% -21.79% -37.91% -44.29% -10.62%

For the past year Exelixis Inc. had bullish trend while Edesa Biotech Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Exelixis Inc. beats Edesa Biotech Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Exelixis, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines with the potential to enhance care and outcomes for people with cancer. The companyÂ’s products include CABOMETYX for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma, who have received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ for the treatment of patients with progressive, metastatic medullary thyroid carcinoma. Its CABOMETYX and COMETRIQ are derived from cabozantinib, an inhibitor of multiple tyrosine kinases, including MET, AXL, and VEGF receptors, which has shown clinical anti-tumor activity in approximately 20 forms of cancer and is the subject of a broad clinical development program. It also offers COTELLIC (cobimetinib), a selective inhibitor of MEK, in combination with vemurafenib for the treatment of patients with BRAF V600E or V600K mutation-positive advanced melanoma in the United States; and in combination with vemurafenib in other territories, including the European Union, Switzerland, Canada, Australia, and Brazil. Exelixis, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Ipsen Pharma SAS, Genentech, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Sanofi, Merck, and Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited for the development and commercialization of various compounds and programs. The company was formerly known as Exelixis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Exelixis, Inc. in February 2000. Exelixis, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.