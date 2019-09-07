Contrasting of Exelixis Inc. (EXEL) and Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV)

We will be contrasting the differences between Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) and Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exelixis Inc. 21 6.52 N/A 2.08 10.22 Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -3.96 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Exelixis Inc. and Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exelixis Inc. 0.00% 59.6% 53.1% Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -110% -89%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.95 beta means Exelixis Inc.’s volatility is 95.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s 106.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.06 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Exelixis Inc. is 7.5 while its Current Ratio is 7.6. Meanwhile, Achieve Life Sciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.6 while its Quick Ratio is 2.6. Exelixis Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Exelixis Inc. and Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Exelixis Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Exelixis Inc. is $23, with potential upside of 19.36%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Exelixis Inc. and Achieve Life Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 80.9% and 32.2% respectively. About 1.4% of Exelixis Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Achieve Life Sciences Inc. has 2.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Exelixis Inc. 2.7% -1.07% 9.98% -8.71% -0.93% 8.13% Achieve Life Sciences Inc. -3.17% -13.68% -58.97% 25.34% -44.72% 51.24%

For the past year Exelixis Inc. was less bullish than Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Exelixis Inc. beats Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

Exelixis, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines with the potential to enhance care and outcomes for people with cancer. The companyÂ’s products include CABOMETYX for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma, who have received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ for the treatment of patients with progressive, metastatic medullary thyroid carcinoma. Its CABOMETYX and COMETRIQ are derived from cabozantinib, an inhibitor of multiple tyrosine kinases, including MET, AXL, and VEGF receptors, which has shown clinical anti-tumor activity in approximately 20 forms of cancer and is the subject of a broad clinical development program. It also offers COTELLIC (cobimetinib), a selective inhibitor of MEK, in combination with vemurafenib for the treatment of patients with BRAF V600E or V600K mutation-positive advanced melanoma in the United States; and in combination with vemurafenib in other territories, including the European Union, Switzerland, Canada, Australia, and Brazil. Exelixis, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Ipsen Pharma SAS, Genentech, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Sanofi, Merck, and Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited for the development and commercialization of various compounds and programs. The company was formerly known as Exelixis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Exelixis, Inc. in February 2000. Exelixis, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies that address treatment resistance in cancer patients. It is developing Apatorsen to block the production of heat shock protein 27, a cell-survival protein expressed in various types of cancers, including bladder, prostate, breast, pancreatic, and non-small cell lung cancer. The company is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.