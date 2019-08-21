Contrasting of Evolving Systems Inc. (EVOL) and Its Peers

We are contrasting Evolving Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL) and its competitors on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Technical & System Software companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

29.4% of Evolving Systems Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.54% of all Technical & System Software’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Evolving Systems Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.93% of all Technical & System Software companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Evolving Systems Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evolving Systems Inc. 0.00% -62.20% -37.60% Industry Average 16.10% 12.14% 6.31%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Evolving Systems Inc. and its competitors’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Evolving Systems Inc. N/A 1 0.00 Industry Average 240.19M 1.49B 40.45

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Evolving Systems Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Evolving Systems Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.33 2.67 4.89 2.79

The potential upside of the peers is 69.68%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Evolving Systems Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Evolving Systems Inc. -1.22% -3.29% -23.46% -39.74% -69.53% -31.86% Industry Average 4.92% 5.22% 12.13% 23.61% 50.76% 48.47%

For the past year Evolving Systems Inc. has -31.86% weaker performance while Evolving Systems Inc.’s competitors have 48.47% stronger performance.

Liquidity

Evolving Systems Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.3 and a Quick Ratio of 1.3. Competitively, Evolving Systems Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 1.99 and has 1.81 Quick Ratio. Evolving Systems Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Evolving Systems Inc.

Volatility and Risk

Evolving Systems Inc. is 14.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.14. In other hand, Evolving Systems Inc.’s peers have beta of 1.02 which is 1.69% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Evolving Systems Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors Evolving Systems Inc.’s peers beat Evolving Systems Inc.

Evolving Systems, Inc. provides software solutions and services to the wireless, wireline, and cable markets in the United Kingdom, Nigeria, Mexico, and internationally. It offers Real-time Lifecycle Marketing platform, which monitors customer events and behavioral patterns in real-time; Dynamic SIM Allocation, a SIM card activation solution that allocates and assigns resources to mobile network operators devices that rely on SIM cards; and Mobile Data Enablement solution, a data consumption and policy management solution, which monitors the usage and consumption of data services for wireless carriers and mobile virtual network operators. The company also provides Total Number Management, a scalable and fully automated database solution that enables operators to manage their telephone numbers, as well as other communication identifiers; and Tertio, a service activation solution for carriers to activate a new subscriber or to add a new service to an existing subscriber, as well as provide an operating environment for carriers to manage their voice, data, and content service needs for their traditional and broadband IP networks. In addition, it offers professional services for the customization, integration, and deployment of its products; and operational support, technical, marketing, and customer engagement consultancy services. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.