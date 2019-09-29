Contrasting of Evolution Petroleum Corporation (EPM) and Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) and Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR). The two are both Independent Oil & Gas companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evolution Petroleum Corporation 6 0.00 25.66M 0.50 12.25 Rattler Midstream LP 18 0.00 41.31M 0.58 31.97

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Evolution Petroleum Corporation and Rattler Midstream LP. Rattler Midstream LP has higher revenue and earnings than Evolution Petroleum Corporation. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Evolution Petroleum Corporation’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Rattler Midstream LP.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Evolution Petroleum Corporation and Rattler Midstream LP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evolution Petroleum Corporation 431,986,531.99% 20.9% 17.4% Rattler Midstream LP 226,604,498.08% 13.7% 12.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Evolution Petroleum Corporation are 12.1 and 12.1. Competitively, Rattler Midstream LP has 0.7 and 0.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Evolution Petroleum Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Rattler Midstream LP.

Analyst Recommendations

Evolution Petroleum Corporation and Rattler Midstream LP Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Evolution Petroleum Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Rattler Midstream LP 0 3 6 2.67

Meanwhile, Rattler Midstream LP’s consensus target price is $22.67, while its potential upside is 25.60%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Evolution Petroleum Corporation and Rattler Midstream LP has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 75.1% and 32.6%. Insiders held 0.2% of Evolution Petroleum Corporation shares. Comparatively, 3% are Rattler Midstream LP’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Evolution Petroleum Corporation -0.33% -13.48% -12.23% -19.1% -42.99% -10.56% Rattler Midstream LP -1.17% -5.89% 0% 0% 0% -3.64%

For the past year Evolution Petroleum Corporation’s stock price has bigger decline than Rattler Midstream LP.

Summary

On 9 of the 13 factors Rattler Midstream LP beats Evolution Petroleum Corporation.

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana. Evolution Petroleum Corporation was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.